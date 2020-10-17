The New York Giants enter their Week 6 matchup with Washington looking to notch their inaugural victory of this pandemic-induced season. Luckily, they’ll be facing maybe the one team they could definitely defeat in Washington.

Let’s take a look at our best Giants vs. Washington player prop bets and picks.

While the Giants are 2.5-point favorites — the first time they’re favored in a game this year — and -148 on the moneyline, the player prop bets are where it becomes interesting.

There are a number of player props to consider across multiple legal online sportsbooks, but Devonta Freeman’s over-under receiving yards total on DraftKings Sportsbook happens to be the one that intrigues me the most.

Giants Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Devonta Freeman over 18.5 receiving yards (-134)

In my opinion, I believe this is such an easy bet, and it’s mainly because of the weakness that is the Giants passing game and the strength that is Washington’s secondary.

Giants receivers have had a tough time gaining any sort of separation from their opponents, and it’ll continue to be a difficult task against a Washington defense that’s seventh in the league with 226.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Having said that, expect quarterback Daniel Jones to settle for dump-offs to Freeman a multitude of times throughout the matchup, which will ultimately lead to the veteran running back gaining at least 19 yards through the air.

Daniel Jones under 240.5 passing yards (-132)

Jones has struggled thus far in his second NFL season, and I don’t see him improving drastically against a tough Washington defensive backfield. Jones couldn’t even surpass 240.5 passing yards against the Cowboys, whose pass defense is located in the bottom half of the league.

The young quarterback hasn’t exceeded that total since the Week 2 loss to the Bears, so the over on this bet against Washington may indeed be a stretch.

Wayne Gallman over 16.5 rushing yards (-112)

This Giants run game has improved in recent weeks, and with Washington’s pass defense on deck, I believe Big Blue will look to utilize the run effectively in order to open up the play-action.

Devonta Freeman won’t be able to do it all though, so expect the Giants to look to fourth-year back Wayne Gallman for reinforcements. And given that Gallman rushed for 45 and 24 yards respectively against the Rams and Cowboys, over 16.5 yards against Washington shouldn’t be too significant of a stretch at all.

And for what it’s worth, Washington’s run defense is ranked 23rd with 129.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

Giants Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Devonta Freeman to score a touchdown (+145)

As was mentioned previously, the Giants will have to utilize the run game against a Washington defense that sports a talented secondary. And if they find themselves near the goal line, expect the same gameplan to stick.

The Giants notched two rushing touchdowns against the Cowboys last week, one of which was from Freeman. Thus, expect the former Atlanta Falcon to find the end zone on the ground for the second straight game, which will lead to money in your pocket.

Daniel Jones over 21.5 rushing yards (-106)

This type of bet didn’t hit last week even though I said it would (I sincerely apologize). Nonetheless, we’re going to go with it again, given the Giants’ offensive gameplan should be utilizing a multitude of run-based weapons in order to tire out the Washington defense.

While Jones has undergone a rough start to the year throwing the ball, he’s usually been effective on zone-read keepers, having rushed for 130 total yards thus far.

Given the fact that he’s notched rushing totals of 22, 21, 49, and 45, over 21.5 yards against the Football Team won’t be a drastic stretch.

Giants Player Props at PointsBet

Golden Tate under 47.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Giants receivers’ lack of separation from their opponents paired with Washington’s secondary shouldn’t lead to Golden Tate having a big game whatsoever. Not to mention, he really hasn’t impressed at all this year.

In his four games thus far, Tate’s receiving yard totals have been 47, 36, 20, and 42 yards. In my opinion, this defense will not be the unit that allows him to rack up a season-high total.

Giants Player Props at BetMGM

Washington WR Terry McLaurin under 70.5 receiving yards (-115)

The general assumption is that Giants cornerback James Bradberry will be following Washington’s Terry McLaurin, and considering how well Bradberry has performed against opposing teams’ top receivers this year, don’t expect McLaurin to rack up at least 71 yards.

Through five games, Bradberry is allowing an average of 42.8 receiving yards when opposing quarterbacks target him.

