The Giants and Cowboys will meet Sunday for a Week 5 matchup at AT&T Stadium, and numerous legal online sportsbooks are providing intriguing prop bets.

Here are some of the best prop bets, prop odds, and picks for this Sunday’s Giants-Cowboys matchup.

Giants Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total points by Cowboys under 30.5 (-114).

Despite the fact that the Cowboys employ the top offense in terms of total yards per game and third-best in terms of scoring, this Giants defense is carrying pure momentum at the moment.

Last week, Big Blue held the versatile Rams offense in check, allowing just 240 total yards and 17 points. In their first in-division matchup of the season, expect the Giants to enter with that same intensity and ultimately hold the Cowboys to 30 points maximum.

Not to mention, the Giants defense is tied for 12th in the league with 24 points allowed per contest.

Michael Gallup to score a TD (+225)

While the Giants secondary has been effective this season (sixth in passing yards allowed per game), the unit has allowed at least one touchdown pass in each matchup. Thus, expect the same story to repeat itself this weekend.

Since Giants corner James Bradberry will likely be following Amari Cooper for the most part, expect Michael Gallup to find space somewhere in the defensive backfield en route to catching his second touchdown of the year.

Daniel Jones over 26.5 rushing yards (-112)

This type of bet hit in the Giants’ Week 4 loss to the Rams, so we’re taking another jab at it.

With Saquon Barkley out, the Giants are failing to really find a spark in the run game but have executed zone-read keepers with Daniel Jones pretty well up to this point. Jones rushed for 49 and 45 yards respectively against the 49ers and Rams, serving as the team’s leading rusher in each matchup.

Abiding by the above information, Jones racking up at least 27 yards on the ground shouldn’t be a longshot whatsoever.

Giants Props at BetMGM Sportsbook

Amari Cooper under 5.5 receptions (+140)

The general assumption is, except when the star Cowboys wideout is in the slot, James Bradberry will be following Amari Cooper. With that said, I don’t believe Cooper reels in at least six receptions.

Bradberry has been solid thus far on the year and is proving to be a great free-agent pickup by Dave Gettleman. He’s allowed receivers to catch just 13 balls for 157 yards through the first four weeks, covering opponents’ top wideouts. His efforts earned him a spot on Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro team for the first quarter of the year.

Ezekiel Elliott over 4.5 receptions (+105)

Given the strength of the Giants secondary, expect the Cowboys to attempt to utilize star running back Ezekiel Elliott in the passing game. They succeeded in doing so last Sunday — Zeke caught eight balls for 71 yards in the Cowboys’ Week 4 loss to the Browns.

It’s not like the Giants aren’t prone to a stat like this either. Just last week, Rams running back Malcolm Brown caught five passes in his team’s win over Big Blue.

Giants Props at PointsBet Sportsbook

Giants score 11-20 points (+166)

This Giants offense is putrid, we all know that. And while I believe it’ll at least improve against a mightily struggling Cowboys defense, I still don’t think the Giants will score a significant number of points. Thus, their total score landing in the range of 11-20 points certainly seems reasonable.

Their average points-per-game mark (11.8) sits in that range anyway, making this that much more legitimate of a play.

Devonta Freeman over 47.5 rushing yards (-115)

Devonta Freeman has yet to really run the ball effectively since he signed with the Giants a few weeks ago but possesses a great opportunity to find a spark this week.

The Cowboys defense is allowing 172.5 yards on the ground per game and employs three of the NFL’s five worst interior defensive linemen when it comes to run stop win rate, per ESPN Analytics.

If the Giants are going to find consistent success in the run game, it could be this Sunday, so expect Freeman to potentially put together an effective performance.

