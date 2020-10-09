Week 5 of this pandemic-affected 2020 NFL season is here, and courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, we have a slate of great betting picks to consider.
Let’s discuss some of the top DraftKings Sportsbook NFL picks for Week 5.
Week 2 NFL Betting Odds & Splits
|Teams
|Point Spread
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Total Points
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Moneyline
|% Handle
|% Bets
|ARI Cardinals
|-7
|94%
|90%
|Over 47.0
|77%
|62%
|-335
|99%
|91%
|NY Jets
|+7
|6%
|10%
|Under 47.0
|23%
|38%
|+280
|1%
|9%
|CAR Panthers
|+1.5
|54%
|45%
|Over 54.5
|83%
|63%
|+106
|65%
|63%
|ATL Falcons
|-1.5
|46%
|55%
|Under 54.5
|17%
|37%
|-120
|35%
|37%
|CIN Bengals
|+12
|20%
|43%
|Over 51.0
|74%
|70%
|+480
|13%
|8%
|BAL Ravens
|-12
|80%
|57%
|Under 51.0
|26%
|30%
|-590
|87%
|92%
|JAX Jaguars
|+6
|35%
|40%
|Over 54.0
|79%
|47%
|+225
|15%
|36%
|HOU Texans
|-6
|65%
|60%
|Under 54.0
|21%
|53%
|-265
|85%
|64%
|LV Raiders
|+12
|38%
|50%
|Over 56.0
|55%
|59%
|+500
|12%
|8%
|KC Chiefs
|-12
|62%
|50%
|Under 56.0
|45%
|41%
|-625
|88%
|92%
|LA Rams
|-7.5
|73%
|77%
|Over 45.0
|65%
|70%
|-360
|93%
|94%
|WAS Football Team
|+7.5
|27%
|23%
|Under 45.0
|35%
|30%
|+300
|7%
|6%
|PHI Eagles
|+7.5
|22%
|34%
|Over 44.5
|51%
|77%
|+275
|26%
|20%
|PIT Steelers
|-7.5
|78%
|66%
|Under 44.5
|49%
|23%
|-335
|74%
|80%
|MIA Dolphins
|+9
|81%
|68%
|Over 49.5
|50%
|77%
|+320
|34%
|23%
|SF 49ers
|-9
|19%
|32%
|Under 49.5
|50%
|23%
|-420
|66%
|77%
|IND Colts
|-2
|42%
|46%
|Over 46.0
|50%
|72%
|-114
|32%
|30%
|CLE Browns
|+2
|58%
|54%
|Under 46.0
|50%
|28%
|+100
|68%
|70%
|NY Giants
|+9.5
|26%
|38%
|Over 54.0
|67%
|50%
|+330
|6%
|7%
|DAL Cowboys
|-9.5
|74%
|62%
|Under 54.0
|33%
|50%
|-400
|94%
|93%
|MIN Vikings
|+7
|24%
|27%
|Over 57.0
|58%
|56%
|+270
|10%
|9%
|SEA Seahawks
|-7
|76%
|73%
|Under 57.0
|42%
|44%
|-315
|90%
|91%
One of the more intriguing games of the Week 5 slate has to be the Colts vs. Browns, which takes place on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Both enter at 3-1, with the Browns as two-point underdogs. Oddsmakers like the Colts in this one, but I would certainly take the Browns here, considering how good they’ve looked in recent weeks.
The Browns sport a high-powered offense that’s fourth in scoring and in the top half of the league in total yards per game, while the Colts offense seemingly experienced issues in its 19-11 win over the Bears last Sunday. Sure, the Colts defense is atop the league in both scoring and average yards allowed, which should lead to a tight-knit battle. I just can’t get over how talented of a roster the Browns employ though, and I believe Cleveland at least covers the spread.
Oh, and definitely take the over (46.0) given how high-scoring the Browns have been.
Another good play, and call me crazy, could be to take the Giants with the spread. I’m not saying they’ll win, but a wide margin of 9.5 could favor Big Blue. The Giants sport one of the better defensive units in the league, which should match up well against a Cowboys offense that’s first in total yards per game and third in scoring.
If the Giants can just contain the Dak Prescott-led unit, New York’s offense shouldn’t need to do too much (and it really can’t, anyway). Thus, there’s a sheer possibility the Giants cover in this game.
I would also take the Rams -7.5 over the Football Team. Washington has benched Dwayne Haskins and is starting Kyle Allen, a guy who we all know was inconsistent last year from the quarterback position while in Carolina. A dominant Rams pass rush (tied for fifth with 12 total sacks) led by Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd should overwhelm Allen and the struggling Washington offensive line (tied for 28th with 13 allowed sacks).
On the offensive front, the Sean McVay-led Rams will undergo a daunting task facing a tough Football Team defense (seventh in total yards allowed per game) but are versatile and talented enough to at least put a semi-notable number of points on the board, which may be all it takes to cover.
