Numerous legal online sportsbooks have provided odds boosts for the Yankees vs. Rays Game 2 matchup. The Yankees are 1.5-run underdogs heading into the contest, per DraftKings Sportsbook, and possess an opportunity to take a huge two-game lead in this American League Division Series.

Here are some of the best promos and bonuses for the Yankees vs. Rays ALDS Game 2 matchup.

The Yankees and Rays face each other on Tuesday night at 8:10 p.m. ET at PETCO Park (San Diego, California). TBS will broadcast the game. You can additionally listen on WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (New York) or WDAE 620AM/95.3FM (Tampa Bay).

Giancarlo Stanton to hit a home run and the Yankees to win

DraftKings Sportsbook boosted the odds of Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton hitting a home run and the Yankees winning from +650 to +715. This could be a decent bet to make, considering both Stanton and the Yankees possess the momentum in this series.

In Game 1 on Monday night, Stanton smacked a grand slam to center field in the top of the ninth inning to extend the Yankees’ lead to 9-3 and essentially seal the victory. It was his third home run of this postseason alone.

Giancarlo Stanton or Aaron Judge to hit a home run

Pointsbet Sportsbook originally had Giancarlo Stanton or Aaron Judge to smack one over the fence at +190, but has since boosted the odds to +320. This could be another decent bet to place, and for a few reasons.

One, it’s not the highest risk (now $100 to win $320), and two, either player carries momentum on his side when it comes to stepping up in the batter’s box. Both Stanton and Judge hit home runs in Monday night’s Game 1 victory, while the former has a trio of home runs in as many postseason games in 2020 (15 plate appearances). Judge, on the other hand, has hit two home runs in three postseason games this year (16 plate appearances).

Aaron Judge to hit a home run

BetMGM Sportsbook boosted the odds of Aaron Judge hitting a home run on Tuesday night from +300 to +450, and for all the reasons we mentioned previously, this is also a bet worth making.

