The Yankees bats came alive in the best-of-3 Wild Card series against the Indians, leading to a two-game sweep for the Bombers. But the job isn’t finished — they’ll take on the division-rival Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Yankees are favored to beat the Rays in the ALDS at all top legal online sportsbooks.

Get up to $1,000 in free bets with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking right here.

Yankees vs. Rays Series Odds

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get 100-1 odds on any NFL team in Week 4 GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Entering this series, the Yankees are favored to move on to the American League Championship Series at -127, while the Rays are at +105, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, FanDuel favors the Yankees to emerge victorious in this series at -128, while the Rays are the underdogs at +108.

Yankees vs. Rays Game 1 Odds

For Game 1, the Yankees are a 1.5-run favorite priced at +188, with their moneyline at -150 with DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rays, on the other hand, are priced at -139 on the runline and +130 on the moneyline. Meanwhile, the over/under is set at 7.5 with the over +102 and the under -124.

Over at FanDuel, the Yankees are a 1.5-run favored at +120, along with a -148 moneyline price. The Rays are +1.5 at -142 and +128 on the moneyline. Meanwhile, the total is set at 7.5. The over is priced at -102 and the under is set at -120.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet with FanDuel by clicking right here.

Yankees vs. Rays ALDS Preview

The Yankees enter this best-of-five series after sweeping the Indians in two games, and boy did the Bombers bats come alive. In the initial matchup, behind three RBIs from both Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner, the Yanks ousted the Indians by a score of 12-3.

Game 2 was a little more nerve-racking for Yankees fans though. Down 9-8 in the top of the ninth inning, a Gary Sanchez sacrifice fly brought in the tying run prior to DJ LeMahieu’s go-ahead RBI single. Aroldis Chapman then closed it out for the Yankees.

But New York has a much better opponent on its hands this time around — the Rays are the top-seeded ballclub in the American League after a phenomenal 60-game regular season in which they finished 40-20.

The Yankees will send right-handed ace Gerrit Cole to the mound after he impressed in Game 1 of the Wild Card round. Cole ultimately allowed six hits and two earned runs through seven innings against the Indians, striking out a whopping 13 batters while walking none.

As expected, the Rays will start Blake Snell on Monday. Snell pitched a gem in his team’s Game 1 victory over the Blue Jays in the Wild Card round. He allowed just one hit and zero earned runs across 5.2 innings, striking out nine batters and walking two.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

The Rays swept the Blue Jays in two games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

An intriguing tidbit for Game 1 will be whether the Yankees bats pull through against Snell, who underwent a productive regular season in which he finished 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA and 1.200 WHIP through 11 starts (50 innings pitched). The Yanks offense certainly came up big against Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, the spectacular ace who earned MLB’s pitching Triple Crown by leading the majors in wins, ERA, and strikeouts.

How To Watch/Listen

Date: Monday, Oct. 5

Monday, Oct. 5 Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

8:07 p.m. ET Location: Petco Park (San Diego, California)

Petco Park (San Diego, California) TV: TBS

TBS Radio: WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (New York), WDAE 620AM/95.3FM (Tampa Bay)

What The Yankees ALDS Odds Mean

Although the Yankees certainly have a shot at advancing to the ALCS, the same story won’t repeat itself. My guess is the Yankees will not be sweeping the Rays whatsoever, as this could be a series that reaches the ever-crucial fifth game.

Nonetheless, fans should expect that clutch factor to be in effect when the Yankees are up to bat, just like we witnessed during the Wild Card round. The Yanks rotation will need to show up and show out though, something it didn’t do in Game 2 when it allowed nine Indians players to cross the plate.

A beneficial aspect for the Yankees, however, is that the Rays don’t exactly have homefield advantage despite entering as the higher seed. Due to coronavirus concerns, the two teams will play at a neutral site — Petco Park in San Diego. Thus, either team has to deal with travel instead of one team possessing the advantage of not doing so.

All in all, taking the Yankees could be a decent bet, despite the risk (-127 on DraftKings, -128 on FanDuel, as was previously mentioned). Fans witnessed during the Wild Card series that the Yankees can step up offensively when it’s crunch time, regardless of how the regular season concluded. If those bats can just come alive again and if the pitching staff can remain consistent, the Yankees will have a good shot at surpassing the division-rival Rays.

But again, it’s likely going to take more than three games.