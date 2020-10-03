The Giants and Rams face each other in a Week 4 matchup this Sunday afternoon, and multiple legal online sportsbooks are providing a number of prop bets. Let’s take a look at some of the best prop bets for the upcoming Giants-Rams matchup.

Here are some of the best prop bets, prop odds, and picks for this Sunday’s Giants-Rams matchup.

Giants Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Giants team total under 16.5 (+100)

The Giants offense has been putrid thus far on the year and currently finds itself last in both scoring and total yards per game. And with Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard out, it doesn’t seem like it’ll drastically improve anytime soon.

Not to mention, the offensive line is the oil necessary for the machine to even function properly in the first place, and it’s a unit going up against a Rams front-seven led by Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd. My guess is the offensive woes for the Giants continues, which will lead to their total-point mark finishing under 16.5.

Rams to reach 20 points first (-420)

This seems like a high-risk bet considering it’s $420 to win $100, but realistically, it’s an easy cash grab. The Giants won’t reach 20 points, let alone do it before this Sean McVay-led offense does. On their home turf, expect the Rams to come out firing and reach 20 points prior to halftime.

Tyler Higbee over 46.5 receiving yards (-112)

With the Giants safeties banged up — Jabrill Peppers out and Julian Love questionable — expect the Rams to utilize their tight ends a good amount, which should lead to Tyler Higbee racking up at least 47 yards through the air. Not to mention, the Giants allowed 49ers backup tight end Ross Dwelley to catch four balls for 49 yards just last week, so it’s safe to assume the same scenario may occur again in Week 4.

Giants Props at BetMGM

Daniel Jones over 17.5 rushing yards (-112)

The Giants have zero running game without Saquon Barkley, as was portrayed in the loss to the 49ers last Sunday. Nonetheless, in that very defeat, the Giants did prove they can successfully execute zone-read keepers with Daniel Jones — the second-year quarterback racked up 49 total yards on the ground.

With that said, rushing for at least 18 yards shouldn’t be that significant of a task for Jones. He’s actually done so in each of the team’s three games thus far.

Jared Goff and Daniel Jones both 1+ TD passes (-264)

The Giants allowed Nick Mullens to throw for 343 yards and one score last week, and with the team employing no true No. 2 corner and Jabrill Peppers out, it shouldn’t be that difficult for Jared Goff and the Rams to find the end zone through the air.

As far as Daniel Jones is concerned, I can’t see him going three straight games without a touchdown pass, and his streak is already at two. Whether or not it’s in garbage time when the Giants are down by a significant amount, Jones will find Darius Slayton at some point for the pair’s third touchdown connection of the young season.

Giants Props at PointsBet

Rams first half moneyline (-440)

Given the talent level of the Rams in comparison to the Giants’ talent level, my guess is the Rams take an early lead and run with it the rest of the way. They’ll certainly possess the upper-hand when either team heads to the locker room, which makes this a reasonable bet.

Darrell Henderson over 69.5 rushing yards (-115)

Sean McVay is an intelligent play-caller, and he’ll know just how to handle the Giants defense. Expect the Rams to execute long drives where they establish the run in order to open up the play-action. This will not only tire the Giants defense out but also provide running back Darrell Henderson with a noteworthy number of carries.

He’s proven to be a valuable asset for the Rams rushing attack as well, given he racked up 114 yards on the ground during the team’s Week 3 loss to the Bills.