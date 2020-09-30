After ousting the Indians in Game 1 by a score of 12-3, the Yankees will take on their Wild Card opponents again on Wednesday night.

This Yankees vs. Indians betting preview will include odds, picks, and predictions for the Yankees’ potential series-clinching Game 2 victory.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get 100-1 odds on any NFL team in Week 4 GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Yankees vs. Indians Game 2 Odds

Let’s take a look at the odds for the Yankees-Indians Game 2 matchup, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

After routing the Indians on Tuesday, the Yankees enter as the favorites to win Game 2 and clinch the series, giving the Indians 1.5 runs. The total-run mark is set at over-under eight, a mark that’s understandable. On Tuesday night, the Yanks showed their bats can come to play when it matters, despite the fact that the ballclub struggled to conclude the 60-game regular season.

The moneyline is currently set at -125 for the Yankees and +115 for the Indians, but based on what we saw Tuesday, I think putting money down on the Yankees would be the correct move.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Yankees vs. Indians Betting Preview

Simply speaking, the momentum is currently with the pinstripes, but anything can happen in the postseason.

Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the Yankees

In what could be his final postseason with the Yankees, Masahiro Tanaka will take the mound in Game 2 after Gerrit Cole notched the victory in Game 1. Needless to say, this is beneficial for the Bombers, given Tanaka’s past playoff performances.

Throughout his career, which includes eight playoff starts, Tanaka has garnered a 5-3 record in the postseason with an ERA of 1.76 and WHIP of 0.783. He’s additionally struck out 37 batters and walked just 11.

It’s not like his success isn’t recent either. In Game 2 of last year’s American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins, Tanaka pitched five innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and only one walk.

The Yankees are hoping Tanaka can transfer the control skills he portrayed in the regular season to Game 2 on Wednesday. The right-hander walked just eight out of the 197 total batters he faced this year, notching a 1.5 BB/9.

The bats have come out to play

Any offensive woes the Yankees endured toward the end of the regular season has concluded. On Tuesday night, the bats came out to play, leading the Yanks to a clutch Game 1 victory.

Aaron Judge commenced the scoring with a two-run home run in the top of the first after DJ LeMahieu initially singled off Indians ace Shane Bieber. Judge finished the night 1-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.

The Yankees’ MVP from the batter’s box was most certainly Gleyber Torres, who went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Brett Gardner was also 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

What was so impressive about this offensive performance was that it was against the guy who was the top pitcher in all of baseball this year. Bieber allowed seven earned runs on nine hits through just 4.2 innings after winning baseball’s triple crown. The 25-year-old led the majors in wins (eight), ERA (1.63), and strikeouts (122).

The Yankees will attempt to replicate that performance in Game 2 when they face…

Carlos Carrasco takes the mound for the Indians

Carlos Carrasco underwent a decent 2020 regular season, keeping his ERA under three (2.91, to be exact) as well as his WHIP relatively low (1.206). His H/9 could’ve been better, having notched a 7.3 mark in those regards.

Carrasco was productive to end the year though, allowing seven total earned runs over his final five starts (32.0 innings).

He’ll be entering this game with an 0-1 postseason record along with an ERA of 1.64 and WHIP of 1.182 across a pair of starts (11.0 innings). One of his two starts was actually against the Yankees back during the 2017 American League Division Series. In Game 3 of that slate, Carrasco allowed zero earned runs on three hits through 5.2 innings, striking out seven and walking three.

If the Yankees bats achieve on Wednesday what they achieved in Game 1, the Indians will be forced to pack their bags on this 2020 campaign after just two postseason games. Needless to say, the fate of the Indians’ season may come down to Carrasco keeping the Yankees in check.

You can get up to $1000 in free bets with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking right here.

How to watch/listen

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Wednesday, Sept. 30 Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Location: Progressive Field (Cleveland, OH)

Progressive Field (Cleveland, OH) TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (New York), WTAM 1100AM/WMMS 100.7FM (Cleveland)

Yankees vs. Indians prediction

The momentum is currently on the Yankees’ side, and I believe they will have to continue carrying that momentum early on in the game. With that said, New York’s bats will show up in a big way again and take advantage of Carrasco en route to a series-clinching Game 2 victory.

Yankees vs. Indians pick

As far as postseason statistics are concerned, the Yankees possess the pitching edge. Tanaka has put up great playoff numbers across a larger sample size than Carrasco and should continue that dominance come Wednesday night. Pair that with the potential of this Yankees lineup, and I believe taking the Yankees -1.5 to clinch the series would be a beneficial move for your wallet. You can grab them to do it at +135 with DraftKings right here.