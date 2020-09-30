DraftKings Sportsbook is coming through with a massive sign-up bonus to make the NBA Finals even more interesting for bettors. New users who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook can triple their winnings for any NBA Finals bet.

After a 4.5-month break followed by an unusual playoff period held in an Orlando bubble, the NBA Finals have arrived. LeBron James‘ Lakers will take on Jimmy Butler’s Heat in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get 100-1 odds on any NFL team in Week 4 GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Triple Your Winnings With DraftKings Sportsbook

This only applies to new users. Thus, after you sign up for free, you will be granted a single-use triple winnings (200% profit boost) that you’ll be able to use on any NBA Finals Market. Boosted odds must be placed on an individual bet slip.

Users will need to select the boost from their bet slip before placing any bet in order for the boosted price to take effect. Only one qualifying bet per user is allowed in these circumstances, with live bets and parlays included but free bets, cash-out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts excluded.

This 200% profit boost will then apply to your winnings, with a max bet of $50 and max winnings of $500.

Profit boosts will then expire at the end of the NBA Finals, which could conclude as early as Tuesday, Oct. 6 and as late as Tuesday, Oct. 13.

You must be in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Illinois, or West Virginia in order to bet.

How Do You Sign Up With DraftKings Sportsbook?

Want to potentially triple your winnings for any NBA Finals bet but don’t have a DraftKings Sportsbook account? No worries — the sign-up process is extremely simple.

By clicking here, you can enter the appropriate information in order to create your own account. Following that, you can insert money into your account via PayPal, bank transfer, debit or credit card, etc.

NBA Finals Odds

For Game 1, which begins this Wednesday night at 9:10 p.m. ET, the Lakers are currently favored by 4.5 points, via DraftKings Sportsbook. The total-point mark is set at over-under 217.5 while the moneyline is currently Lakers -195 and Heat +163.

There are also a few interesting player prop bets to consider for Game 1, such as Miami guard Tyler Herro hitting over-under 2.5 three-pointers — the over is sitting at +110 while the under is at -134. Of course, I’d go with the over on this one, taking into consideration how productive Herro has been in the postseason thus far (averaging 2.5 three-point field goals per game on 37.8% shooting from behind the arc). Overall, he’s shooting 46.3% from the field.

Another prop worth paying attention to is Miami reaching 50 points first, which is at +118 (Lakers reaching 50 points first is at -162). I could definitely see Miami getting off to a fast start as a young and energetic team before LeBron and his squad of veterans turn on the jets in the second half.

More than anyone, LeBron carries that clutch gene that could easily lead him to his fourth NBA Finals victory. It’ll all start with a Game 1 win for the Lakers on Wednesday.

Get up to $1,000 in free bets with DraftKings Sportsbook and join this awesome NBA Finals betting opportunity by clicking right here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get 100-1 odds on any NFL team in Week 4 GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!