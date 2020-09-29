It’s election season; the first 2020 Presidential Debate is finally approaching, and DraftKings Sportsbook is looking to make it even more interesting than it already is.

Just a day away from the 1st Presidential Debate. Print out the pool prop sheet and follow your picks. And don't forget to enter the FREE presidential debate pool for a share of $50K in prizes: https://t.co/hFMcWyLcvm pic.twitter.com/sSTFdQbsjq — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 28, 2020

DraftKings Sportsbook has put together a prop bet pool for the debate. Entrance into the pool is completely free and you could end up coming away with a chunk of the $50,000 in prizes that DraftKings Sportsbook is offering.

Get up to $1,000 in free bets with DraftKings Sportsbook and join the Presidental Debate prop bet pool by clicking right here.

DraftKings Sportsbook Presidential Debate Prop Bets

When taking a look at the pool, you’ll notice a list of 10 prop bets. Simply speaking, just choose who you believe the winners will be for each prop. DraftKings Sportsbook will then dish out the money to each of the winners after the Presidential Debate comes to a conclusion.

There is one strict rule, and that has to do with the time you make your picks. The winners for each prop must be selected by the Presidential Debate’s start time, which is 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. DraftKings Sportsbook is set to dish out the cash to the winners at 11:00 a.m. ET the following morning, Wednesday, Sept. 30.

1. When the candidates walk onto the stage, how will they first greet each other?

Handshake

Elbow bump

Fist bump

No touching

2. Who will be the first to speak?

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

3. Who will say the word “China” first?

Donald Trump

Neither says “China”

Joe Biden

4. Which of these listed former candidates will be mentioned first by either Trump or Biden by name?

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Pete Buttigieg

Michael Bloomberg

Amy Klobuchar

5. Who will be mentioned first by either candidate?

Mike Pence

Neither is mentioned

Kamala Harris

6. Will Donald Trump say the exact phrase “Law and Order” during the debate?

Yes

No

7. Who will be mentioned first by either candidate?

Hillary Clinton

Neither is mentioned

Barack Obama

8. Who will mention Dr. Anthony Fauci first?

Donald Trump

Neither candidate mentions Fauci

Joe Biden

9. Will Joe Biden mention his Corvette?

Yes

No

10. How many of his children will Donald Trump mention by name during the debate?

0

3

1

4

2

5

Prize Money Payouts

1st: $5,000.00

2nd – 3rd: $1,000.00

4th – 5th: $500.00

6th – 30th: $100.00

31st – 80th: $50.00

81st – 660th: $25.00

661st – 1660th: $10.00

1661st – 4160th: $5.00

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get 100-1 odds on any NFL team in Week 3 GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

How Do You Sign Up With DraftKings Sportsbook?

Want to get in on the $50,000 prop bet pool but don’t have a DraftKings Sportsbook account? No worries — the sign-up process is extremely simple.

By clicking here, you can then enter the appropriate information in order to create your own account. Following that, you can insert money into your account via PayPal, bank transfer, debit or credit card, etc. However, depositing money into your account for this specific prop pool isn’t necessary.

It’s that easy to get in on this, but you must do so prior to the Presidential Debate’s start time on Tuesday of this week. You have the chance to win before even placing any money down.

Get up to $1,000 in free bets with DraftKings Sportsbook and join the Presidental Debate prop bet pool by clicking right here.