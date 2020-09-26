The best odds for UFC 253 are at DraftKings Sportsbook which has a no-brainer offer for the main card fight on Saturday night from Fight Island.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering 100-1 odds on the UFC 253 Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa Middleweight Title Bout. Bettors can get the favorite Adesanya or the underdog Costa each at +10000 odds.

With 11 total fights to bet on, there are plenty of opportunities to cash winners throughout UFC 253. That means with just a $1 wager, bettors stand to score a $100 return on either fighter in this highly-anticipated fight.

100-1 Odds Offer for UFC 253 at DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook has a full board of betting markets for UFC 253, but the headline offer is its outstanding 100-1 odds offer on the main event between Adesanya – Costa fight.

As of Saturday afternoon, Adesanya is a strong -186 moneyline favorite over the +151 underdog Costa. With this special odds offer, however, the traditional odds can be thrown away. That’s because DraftKings is giving bettors +10000 odds on either fighter to emerge victorious.

In order to fully understand the value of this offer, typically, it would take a $186 bet on Adesanya to score a $100 return. Meanwhile, bettors would need to wager roughly $65 on Costa for a similar payout. In either case, these special odds create big savings off the top — savings that can be rolled into separate bets to maximize big returns.

This offer, which is limited to a $1 wager to return a $100 payout, is available to bettors in states such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, and West Virginia.

UFC 253 Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Israel Adesanya (19-0) and Paulo Costa (13-0) both enter UFC 253 undefeated. Still, Adesanya, who enters with a bit more experience, is a fairly sizable favorite.

Interestingly, each fighter has most recently defeated Yoel Romero. Initially, Adesanya opened at -175 and has since been pushed up a bit.

Currently, Adesanya (-186), who has won five of his last six fights by decision, is drawing the majority of moneyline bets over Costa (+151). The favorite is grabbing 66% of the handle and 56% of bets. That being said, the most popular bet (by percentage of bets and total handle) at DraftKings is on Costa to win by knockout (+215).

Other Available UFC 253 Odds Boosts

DraftKings Sportsbook also has a 50% profit boost available for UFC 253 which gives both new and current bettors the opportunity to add as much as $250 of additional winnings onto a wager.

After completing your first deposit, grab the 100-1 UFC 253 odds boost by opting-in through the app’s main menu. Lock in your wager on either fighter to win at $1 to win $100, and then head back to the main menu and grab a single-use boost of any of the fights on tonight’s card.

