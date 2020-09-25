A monster NFL matchup calls for a monster NFL Week 3 promo, and FanDuel Sportsbook is delivering just that going into an action-packed weekend that features a slew of big-time matchups, capped by the Ravens vs. Chiefs on Monday night.

With competition for online sportsbook customers revving up, FanDuel Sportsbook is making an emphatic statement as an industry leader by offering 15-1 odds on the Ravens vs. Chiefs showdown this week.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a $1,000 risk-free first bet and +1500 odds on the Ravens vs. Chiefs.

In a battle of early-season unbeatens, the Chiefs and Ravens will clash in Baltimore on Monday night, and it’s likely the winner will emerge as the Super Bowl favorite. While it may be a bit premature to call this prime time tilt the game of the year, it’s hard to come up with a more attractive pairing.

Either way, the betting action at FanDuel Sportsbook is expected to be heavy, and there’s a variety of ways to win in Week 3.

Chiefs-Ravens +1500 Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

While this 15-1 (+1500) Ravens vs. Chiefs odds boost applies to the last game of Week 3, there are plenty of reasons to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook in advance of the game this weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering bettors a $1,000 risk-free first bet that can be utilized on the NHL and NBA playoffs, Major League Baseball, college football, or any of the games on the Sunday NFL slate.

Ravens vs. Chiefs Odds

As for Monday night’s game, the considerable hype it’s generating is warranted. The Chiefs have won 11 straight games dating back to last season, including a Super Bowl victory over the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Ravens have won 14 of their last 15 games, with their lone loss a playoff defeat to the Titans last January.

This showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will give FanDuel Sportsbook bettors a look at what many expected to be the pairing for last season’s AFC Championship Game, as well as what many expect to be this season’s AFC Championship Game.

Monday night marks the second straight season these two teams face off in Week 3 at 2-0. Last season, the Chiefs handed the Ravens of their two regular season losses in a 33-28 win. That game, however, was at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite the result, and despite Kansas City’s Super Bowl 54 win, the Chiefs enter this game as a three-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How To Get 15-1 Chiefs-Ravens Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

This offer is available to new sportsbook players located in states such as Pennsylvania, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, and Indiana.

This offer is available to new sportsbook players located in states such as Pennsylvania, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, and Indiana.

Along with the $1,000 risk-free first bet offer, FanDuel users will be able to place a $10 wager on the Chiefs or Ravens to win a $150 payout, providing a substantial boost in what is expected to become an instant classic.

Get the $1,000 risk-free first bet and +1500 odds on the Ravens vs. Chiefs bonuses by clicking right here.

