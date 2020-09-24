DraftKings Sportsbook knows that if something isn’t broke, there’s no reason to fix it, and that’s why it’s coming back with its popular 100-1 odds bonus on any team for NFL Week 3.

After successful runs over the last two weeks, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering players in states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Illinois an opportunity to grab any NFL team to win in Week 3. No point spread, no restrictions, just simply pick a team to get the job done and grab a +10000 payout.

DraftKings Sportsbook Week 3 100-1 Odds Promo

After seeing big results with this offer throughout the opening two weeks of the NFL regular season, DraftKings Sportsbook is once again giving bettors the chance to select any single team to win its Week 3 matchup at big-time boosted odds.

It doesn’t matter if the team is a big favorite or a huge underdog, every team is priced to win straight up at +10000 odds. More specifically, DraftKings is giving new players to chance to wager $1 on any NFL squad with a chance to win $100 in return.

The promo kicks off on Thursday night with the Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars and continues throughout the weekend and into Monday night.

This offer, which is limited to one bet per new player, can be combined with up to $1,000 in free bets, meaning there is once again big value on the board to get Week 3 started.

How to Get 100-1 NFL Week 3 Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Grabbing this boost is simple and only takes a moment. You can begin the process by clicking this link.

Following a first deposit of at least $5, players can opt-in via the home page or through the promos page. Following opt-in, pick the game you wish to bet on and select a side. Use the +10000 odds boost on which team you believe will win.

This offer must be on pre-game moneyline market bets and is available in CO, PA, IN, IA, NJ, IL, and WV.

NFL Week 3 Odds

So, which team would make a good pick for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo? In terms of optimizing the value of this boost, let’s look at the teams with the best NFL Week 3 odds.

The biggest favorite of the week is the Indianapolis Colts, who welcome the Jets as an 11.5-point and -625 moneyline favorite. Still, there are some other sizable favorites on the board as well:

Chargers (-6.5) vs. Panthers

Buccaneers (-6) at Broncos

Eagles (-5) over Bengals

Seahawks (-5) over Seahawks

Of course, bettors can select either side of any game, but these contests are among the handful that provide the most value.

For instance, in order for a bettor to win $100 on a Colts outright victory this Sunday, they would have to risk $625 at current markets odds. However, with this DraftKings Sportsbook deal, bettors can wager $1 to return the same payout. This means a prospective player would save $624 in total risk, which, obviously, demonstrates the significant value of this offer.

