We roll into Week 3 of the NFL regular season tonight when the Dolphins and Jaguars meet up in a battle of the Sunshine State on Thursday Night Football, and BetMGM is running its set of two extremely popular promos ahead of kickoff.

BetMGM is offering 100-1 odds on either the Dolphins or Jaguars to score a touchdown tonight. Get the offer right here.

BetMGM Sportsbook New Jersey GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $500

RISK-FREE BET NOW

New players who sign up at BetMGM in states such as a New Jersey, Indiana, and Colorado have an opportunity to grab one of two outstanding promos. Let’s run through both offers.

100-1 Thursday Night Football Odds at BetMGM

When the 1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars meet up with the 0-2 Miami Dolphins tonight, bettors can grab 100-1 on this primetime contest. New players at BetMGM can wager $1 on either team, and if either squad scores at least one touchdown, they will be paid out a $100 bonus.

If this seems like a fairly certain outcome, that’s because it is. After Miami’s offense struggled in a Week 1 loss at New England, the unit bounced back to produce 28 points in a Week 2 loss at Buffalo. They enter Week 3 with what should be their most favorable matchup of the season against a Jags defense that yielded 33 points in a Week 2 loss.

Meanwhile, Gardner Minshew has his unit clicking as the Jaguars have produced 28.5 points per game through the first two weeks of the season.

Of course, that begs the question — why on earth would BetMGM offer either team to score at 100-1 odds? The answer, in short, is that states like New Jersey and Colorado have ultra competitive betting markets that are rife with excellent sportsbook options. In attempt to get a leg up on the competition, BetMGM, like rival sportsbooks, will occasionally offer “no-brainer” promos in order to drive sign up interest.

$500 Risk-Free Bet Offer at BetMGM

The other offer that BetMGM has ahead of Week 3 action is a $500 risk-free first bet. It should be noted that new players can use either the 100-1 odds bonus or the $500 risk-free bet.

Which one makes the most sense for you? It probably depends on how aggressive you want to get at the start.

The 100-1 odds offer at BetMGM only requires a $10 first deposit after sign up, so the initial investment is extremely low to turn around a fairly substantial bonus. That being said, the $500 risk-free first bet offer provides more substantial value. The issue here is, however, that it also requires a bigger upfront deposit.

In order to claim this risk-free bet offer with BetMGM, new players must deposit an amount equivalent to the stakes. In other words, in order to realize the full value of a $500 risk-free first bet offer, a player will have to deposit $500 in their accounts in order to execute the wager.

So, ultimately, it’s all about how much of an initial deposit you’re willing to take, and that is why BetMGM is providing two unique offers to suit the benefits of either preference.

BetMGM is offering 100-1 odds on either the Dolphins or Jaguars to score a touchdown tonight. Get the offer right here.

BetMGM Sportsbook New Jersey GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $500

RISK-FREE BET NOW