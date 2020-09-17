PointsBet is going all-in on Week 2 of the NFL regular season, and it’s getting things started with some awesome Bengals vs. Browns odds for Thursday night football.

PointsBet offers a number of excellent Week 2 betting specials, and it starts with a Joe Burrow Super Booster tonight.

Click here to get a $250 first deposit match and some big odds boosts to kickoff Week 2 action with PointsBet.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, IL, IN, IA

DEPOSIT MATCH SIGNUP BONUS$250DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

There will be a variety of ways to win with boosted Bengals vs. Browns Thursday Night Football odds at PointsBet.

The headline-grabber is a Super Booster on Cincinnati quarterback and 2020 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

PointsBet Promos For Thursday Night Football

It’s the 100th birthday of the National Football League tonight, and PointsBet is celebrating the occasion by offering a massive Joe Burrow Super Booster.

You can grab the rookie quarterback at -110 odds to throw for over 225 yards against the Browns (this was initially posted at -190 odds). Given a shaky Browns defense allowed 270 yards in their season opener last Sunday, while Burrow threw for 193 yards in his NFL debut against a solid Chargers defense, this feels like a good play – particularly given its overall value at -110.

Players at PointsBet in New Jersey, Indiana, and Illinois can grab this special along with the popular NFL Make It Rain deal which is also available tonight. With this special, bettors who lock in a $25 points spread bet on either the Bengals or Browns will cash in on a $6 bonus in free bets for each touchdown scored.

For example, let’s say you back the Browns at -6 this evening, and they go on to score four touchdowns en route to a 31-point output. PointsBet would then issue a $24 free bet, regardless of whether or not your initial point spread wager hits. It’s a nice way to add to a winning payout or to help take some of the sting out of a loss.

Note: This same promo will also run for the Giants-Bears and Seattle-New England games in Week 2.

Thursday Night Boosters at PointsBet

PointsBet players in Illinois, New Jersey, and Indiana can also take advantage of some additional boosted Bengals vs. Browns odds tonight. Here’s a look at the highlights:

Odell Beckham Jr. to have have 75+ yards receiving (+125)

Baker Mayfield to pass for 2+ TD (+120)

Baker Mayfield to pass for 225+ yards (-120)

Getting Started

Prospective PointsBet players in IL, IN, and NJ, can sign up and grab a $250 deposit match by clicking right here.

Once signed up, make an initial deposit and jump into the action with this Joe Burrow special along with the other Bengals vs. Browns odds boosts.

While PointsBet offers several ways to increase profits to kickoff Week 2 around the NFL tonight, be sure to check back on Saturday and take advantage of its No Juice Saturdays special.

Bettors who lock in NFL wagers on Saturdays throughout the season can get rid of the juice and bet any spread at +100 odds. Seasoned bettors know that over time the elimination of juice can help increase profits and help limit the damage of losses.

