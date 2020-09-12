FOX Bet has emerged as one of the best sports betting apps in states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, it’s showing why ahead of Week 1 with an awesome Jets odd boost.

Each week, FOX Bet rolls out a Colin Cowherd’s Blazin’ 5 BOOM Bet, which gives bettors huge bonus odds. This week’s special is on the New York Jets at +6.5 to cover to against the Buffalo Bills at +300.

Click here in NJ to get a $500 risk-free first bet and this Jets odds boost with FOX Bet. If you’re in PA, click here. And, if you’re in CO, click here.

Typically, the Jets at +6.5 against the Bills carries +100 odds at FOX Bet, but with this significant odds boost, bettors can now quadruple their money.

Week 1 Jets Odds Boost at FOX Bet

FOX Bet is rolling out a big Jets odds boost for Week 1 when they take on the Bills. New York comes into this game as a near-touchdown underdog.

Colin Cowherd is all over them this week, backing Adam Gase’s squad with his Blazin’ 5 BOOM boost. That means bettors who wager $20 on the Jets +6.5 will receive a total $80 payout if they cover the spread.

Obviously, at +100 odds, it would require a wager of $80 to win $80 on the Jets +6.5, but with this boost, bettors are catching $60 worth of value.

Colin Cowherd’s Blazing 5

Every week, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd delivers his five best bets. FOX Bet, which heavily utilizes the network’s branding within its app, is running several specials around Cowherd’s picks.

This week, there are a variety of ways to win on Cowherd’s Blazing 5 picks. This week’s picks are:

Ravens -7.5, Jets +6.5, Falcons +2.5, Panthers +3.5, and Rams +3

Here’s how you can win with his picks:

Any 3 of the 5 picks to win (+135)

All 5 picks to win (+2200)

All 5 picks to lose (+2500)

All 5 teams to win (+5000)

FOX Bet NFL Week 1 Specials

FOX Bet also has a variety of other boosts specifically available for Jets-Bills.

Sam Darnold and Josh Allen each to score 3 TD (+900)

Stefon Diggs to score the first touchdown (+1000)

Allen to have a rushing TD, Over 43.5, Bills to cover -7.5 (+1300)

Exact final: Bills 24, Jets 17 (+10000)

Meanwhile, FOX Bet is also offering New Jersey and Pennsylvania sports bettors the chance to triple their money on an Eagles win. Not on the Eagles to cover – but to win.

Currently, the Eagles are a 5.5-point favorite over Washington. They enter Week 1 with six consecutive wins over Washington and a 5-1 ATS mark in those six games. In fact, the Eagles have won five of their last six games against Washington by double-digit points.

While the offer is capped at $10 wagers (returning $30), it’s another way to grab an outstanding value payout.

While some other rival sportsbooks are rolling out no-brainer odds on a single outcome, such as the 100-1 bet at DraftKings Sportsbook, FOX Bet is offering equal bonus money, but it is just simply distributed throughout a variety of bonus specials.

