PointsBet Sportsbook is rolling out a ton of Week 1 NFL promos that bettors can use to get off to a hot start in 2020. With the 2020 NFL season getting underway, every sportsbook is looking for ways to entice new and existing users to get in on the action.

There are a few crazy promos and some enticing odds boosts that users can get on PointsBet Sportsbook. This is also your last chance to grab NFL futures before the season begins and the odds really start to shift.

Devin Hester House Call Odds Boost

This is one of the more exciting promos bettors will find at any sportsbook because it involves every game on Sunday and Monday. PointsBet Sportsbook is linking up with one of the best NFL kick returners of all time for an odds boost on all kick returns. They are boosting odds from -200 to +100 on any player in any game returning a kick for a touchdown.

Sure, you might argue that most kicks in today’s NFL go straight through the back of the endzone, but all it takes is for one return man to channel his inner Devin Hester for this bet to hit. Even money on these odds isn’t a bad play and you’ll have something to root for every single time there’s a kickoff.

Erin Dolan’s Booster of the Week

This is another big-time odds boost like the Devin Hester House Call, but it has to do with one game. In fact, this PointsBet Sportsbook odds boost is honing in on one specific player—Carson Wentz. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback’s odds to throw two or more touchdowns on Sunday are being boosted from -130 to +100.

Wentz is going against an inept Washington Football Team defense, a team that finished 26th in scoring defense last season. Add in the fact that Wentz has thrown for multiple touchdowns against Washington in his last four games and these even money odds are starting to look awfully enticing.

Washington’s defense, and more specifically the pass rush, will be improved with rookie edge rusher Chase Young, but we’re not expecting a complete turnaround for the unit. Wentz throwing for at least two touchdowns is a strong play. You won’t find these odds anywhere other than PointsBet Sportsbook

New York Jets AFC East Odds Boost

In the NFL, teams go from worst to first in the division every year. Not many pundits are high on the New York Jets this season, but the AFC East should be wide open with the departure of Tom Brady.

PointsBet Sportsbook is boosting New York’s odds to win the AFC East from +875 to +1000. That means a $100 bet on the Jets to win the AFC East would net a profit of $1,000 if it hits. Sure, the Jets are still an unproven squad, but we like those odds.

These are just a few of the great odds boosts that PointsBet Sportsbook is running this weekend. As always, new users can get up to $1,000 in risk-free bets from PointsBet Sportsbook by signing up right here.

