The New York Yankees are heading home for a four-game set with the Baltimore Orioles starting Thursday. We have the top bets for game one.

The New York Yankees have been a tough watch as of late. Prior to a decisive win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, the Bronx Bombers were in the midst of the worst skid this team has seen in years. It seemed like absolutely nothing could go right.

Now, with the Blue Jays holding a two-game lead over the Yanks for second in the AL East, and the Baltimore Orioles somehow nipping at their faint grasp of a playoff spot, the Yankees have absolutely no room for error.

So with determination and desperation, the Yankees will be looking to get off to a hot start with Gerrit Cole on the mound in game one.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds

Here are the current odds for the Yankees vs. Orioles Thursday night.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Preview

Both the Yankees and the Orioles have a lot riding on this series and both teams will look to get the upper hand early.

Gerrit Cole needs to tap into his dominant side

Gerrit Cole has been good for the 2020 Yankees but we still haven’t seen him fully tap into the dominance he showed down the stretch in 2019. Now, the Yankees very playoff berth hangs in the balance and their ace is taking the ball.

If there were ever a time for the ultra-competitive Cole to reach full form, it’s Thursday night against the Baltimore Orioles. And from what we’ve seen from Cole thus far, I expect him to be up to the challenge.

He may not have his best stuff yet. But he will battle in every pitch of every at bat. He will do everything in his power to give his offense the best chance to come away with an important win.

The Yankees offense needs to show up

This is where it gets tricky for the Yankees. Cole may be as reliable as a pitcher can be, but the offense has been far from consistent lately. Good hitters haven’t been nearly as productive as they should be. Big bats have been wasting away on the injured list. Hitting with runners in scoring position has become a thing of the past.

In short, the offense has been non-existent.

However, it showed up on Wednesday night against the Blue Jays and left fans wondering if the hitters had finally turned the corner on this brutal slump. If it has, the Yankees have a really good chance of coming away with a game one victory.

Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction

As rough as the last couple weeks have been, the Yankees should beat the Orioles with their ace on the mound. It’s a game that they need to win. God only knows how the 2020 Orioles could potentially unseat them in the playoff picture, but you can bet the farm that Gerrit Cole is going to show up with his trademark intensity and a sense of urgency.

Yankees vs. Orioles Pick

As nervous as the Yankees have made me lately, I’d still take the moneyline. Given their struggles on offense and the fact that Gerrit Cole is pitching, the under is also a good bet.

