There are tons of betting promos and odds boosts available for Thursday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. Every sportsbook is trying to entice new and existing users to wager through their book and this is great news for users in New Jersey.

The Chiefs will open up the season as the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl at most books. Likewise, Patrick Mahomes is the leading man in the MVP race. The Chiefs are, rightfully, receiving a ton of respect ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Here are some of the best offers you can find on Chiefs-Texans Thursday Night Football in New Jersey.

DraftKings Sportsbook Chiefs +101 vs. Texans

This is the definition of a “no-brainer” bet. DraftKings Sportsbook is boosting the Kansas City spread to +101. In other words, the Texans need to beat the Chiefs by 102 points for this bet to lose. Yeah, that’s just not happening.

This has a maximum bet of $50 at -110 odds, but that’s still just over $45 for free. This is a decent way to add to your balance before the full slate of Week 1 games.

DraftKings Sportsbook 10-1 Odds Boost on 1st TD

The fun on DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t stop there. They are offering a 10-1 odds boost on the first person to score a touchdown on Thursday. Most players are already above 10-1 odds, but this promo means Clyde Edwards-Helaire (previously +550), Travis Kelce (+650), and Tyreek Hill (+750) are all boosted to +1000.

This promo has a maximum bet of $10, but 10-1 odds means you’ll be netting a $100 profit if it hits.

FanDuel Sportsbook Has Chiefs Moneyline at +2500

New users in New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania can snag the Chiefs at +2500 on the moneyline on Thursday night. Kansas City opened as -420 favorites, but that doesn’t matter for new users on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The maximum bet on this offer is $5, but that means new users have the chance to win $125 if Kansas City wins on Thursday. It’s a low-risk, high-reward play for new users to take advantage of this Thursday.

BetMGM Sportsbook Patrick Mahomes Odds Boost

Betting on Patrick Mahomes with boosted odds is never a bad idea. BetMGM Sportsbook is giving users the chance to take Mahomes to throw for over 300 yards at +200 odds. This is being boosted from -110.

BetMGM Sportsbook is also giving away $20 to all users this weekend with no strings attached. All you need to do is log into your account on Thursday to secure $10 in free bets. Then, log into your account on Saturday or Sunday to grab another $10.

These are just a few of the many promos out there for bettors in New Jersey on Thursday night when the Chiefs host the Texans. Week 1 of the NFL season is always a huge week for sports betting and Thursday Night Football is the game that will set the tone for the rest of the week. Make sure you’re taking advantage of free money when you can.

