Some people enjoy playing DraftKings Sportsbook pick’em pools, while others steer clear because of high entry volume. Well, considering the stakes of one of its latest NFL pick’em contests, which features $2 million in guaranteed payouts, high entry volume is currently no issue.

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving players the chance to enter and win a total of $2 million on NFL picks this season. Get in on the pool and grab $1,000 in free bets by clicking right here.

While that the big cash prize is in and of itself a headline-grabber, the real story here is that there are currently only 229 players registered to win the $2 M Pro Football Pick’em National Championship.

$2 Million Guaranteed Pro Football Pick’em at DraftKings Sportsbook

Huge stakes, relatively limited competition. That’s the current setup with DraftKings Sportsbook’s $2 Million Guaranteed Pro Football Pick’em.

This contest, which runs from Weeks 1-16 of the 2020 NFL regular season, requires entrants to make five picks against the spread every week (with two weeks off). Players will make a total of 70 picks throughout the season for a chance to score their share of $2,000,000 in total prizes and a $1,000,000 top prize.

Currently, this offer is available to players in New Jersey, New Hampshire, and West Virginia. DraftKings limits users to a maximum of three entries per user, with each buy-in going for $1,500.

While it’s a fairly sizable investment, there’s simply not huge competition in terms of current contestants, which can be tracked with a live leaderboard.

Moreover, there are multiple ways to win, including with the Perfect Week Bonus that pays out a $100 free bet.

$1 Million Top NFL Pick’em Prize at DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a $1,500 entry for a shot at $2M in total prizes and a $1M top prize.

The pay table breakdown distributes the other $1 million across 49 other winners for a total of 50 players who stand to make considerable profit from this contest.

Here’s a look at the pay table:

50% $1,000,000 12.5% $250,000 6.25% $125,000 5% $100,000 3.75% $75 3% $60,000 2.5% $50,000 2% $40,000 1.5% $30,000 1% 20,000

Players who finish 11-15 receive $15,000, 16-20 $10,000, 21-25 $7,500, 26-35 $5,000, 36-50 $2,500.

Other NFL Week 1 Promos at DraftKings

DraftKings Sportsbook is lining up a slew of promos and offers ahead of NFL Week 1 action.

The headliner is on Thursday night’s game between the Chiefs and Texans. Bettors can grab the Chiefs as a ridiculous 101-point underdog. Currently, the Chiefs are a 9-point favorite on the standard market, so bettors are getting 110 points of total point spread value.

While there are no guarantees in sports, this would seem to be the biggest no-brainer promo of them all. This deal is open to both new and current DraftKings Sportsbook players.

Meanwhile, bettors can also grab 55-1 odds on any NFL team win Super Bowl 55. Simply opt-in, risk $1 on any NFL team to win it all, the bet will pay out $55 if your team is the last one standing come February.

