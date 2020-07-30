Pat McAfee signed a massive deal with FanDuel Sportsbook as the premier sponsor of The Pat McAfee Show. As part of the deal, McAfee rolls out a series of promos and boosts with FanDuel.

Here’s how to get the latest McAfee bet boosts with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ahead of Week 1 NFL action, FanDuel Sportsbook has a variety of aggressive new user sign up offers.

New bettors in states where FanDuel is live can get the Chiefs to win at boosted 25-1 odds.

In the Illinois sports betting market, McAfee is touting special Chicago Bears odds for their NFL Week 1 opener against the Detroit Lions. They game is essentially a pick’em, but FanDuel is offering Illinois bettors +12.5 points with this McAfee promo. If you’re in Illinois, you can sign up here.

NFL Week 1 FanDuel McAfee Promos

The headline offer at FanDuel Sportsbook for NFL Week 1 is a Bet $5, Get $125 deal on the Chiefs in the opener. Kansas City is an overwhelming -450 moneyline favorite (as of Monday afternoon), but with the special odds, K.C. is +2500 for new players in states where FanDuel is live.

Meanwhile, IL bettors can also get special odds on the Bears.

Pat is begging and pleading with bettors to come along for the ride on FanDuel Sportsbook (FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook) in Illinois. Let him tell you about it:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 We go live to @PatMcAfeeShow with a HUGE odds boost for Illinois sports bettors 💰https://t.co/sXMmwtJf0I pic.twitter.com/nRL5KhO6ac — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 2, 2020

This boost is available to all FanDuel players in Illinos. Not just McAfee listeners, not just new players. But all players.

If you are a new user, you can sign up and claim an addition $1,000 risk-free first bet.

FanDuel Sportsbook is available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and West Virginia.

While the above promos are for Illinois bettors, bettors in all states can grab the $1,000 bet offer by clicking here.

Keep in mind that the Chiefs fell behind early to the Texans in last year’s AFC Divisional Playoff. After digging a 24-0 hole, Kansas City stormed back to take a 28-24 lead into halftime before going on to win a 51-31 blowout.

Now, new bettors at FanDuel Sportsbook can grab the heavily-favored Chiefs to win with special 25-1 odds.

Pat McAfee and FanDuel Sportsbook

🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨 We're expanding our partnership with @PatMcAfeeShow into a first-of-its-kind official partnership between a legal Sportsbook and sports media personality. Let's go! 🗣 Details: https://t.co/MxbFU8swIQ | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/O5TUflS12z — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 8, 2020

In July, 2020, FanDuel extended an agreement it had originally made with McAfee in 2019. It made FanDuel the exclusive sports betting and daily fantasy partner of McAfee’s show.

It is the first of its kind partnership between a legal sports betting site and an individual media personality.

The partnership will see FanDuel mixed in heavily with Pat McAfee’s content, including with branding on-screen.

In addition, McAfee serves up promo offers called “spread the love,” which compel users to bet on a specific game to move the line in a team’s direction. The more people who bet, the higher the line goes. Players can place their bet at any time and still claim the closing odds.

In one case, they got so high that FanDuel decided to just award winners before the game started, presumably so players could then wager the winnings.

McAfee Promos and More

While many sportsbooks are heavily promotional – William Hill offers a promo code, and so does PointsBet – FanDuel has elected to be more tied in with media personalities.

They routinely used Barstool Sports personalities to hawk their product prior to Barstool getting partially acquired by Penn National Gaming to release the upcoming Barstool Sportsbook.

FanDuel clearly sees its growth is through similar media partnerships. Pat mcafee might just be the first.

