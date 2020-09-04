FanDuel Sportsbook has brought its popular “Spread the Love” promo to Illinois for the first time.

When the Lakers and Rockets begin their Western Conference Semifinal series tonight, bettors at FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook will be able to bet on L.A. at absolutely insane odds.

FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook in Illinois

Currently, the Lakers are a strong six-point favorite over the Rockets in Game 1, but thanks to this offer from FanDuel, Illinois bettors can grab the favorite as a 94-point (and growing) underdog.

Needless to say, this offer presents wild point spread betting value.

How To Spread The Love at FanDuel Sportsbook in Illinois

FanDuel Sportsbook has run the Spread the Love campaign in other states where sports betting is legal, but this is the first time it is running in Illinois. Previously, FanDuel has had a ton of success with it because it basically creates a can’t-lose bet for both new and current players.

Here’s how it works.

For every 100 bettors that back the Lakers tonight, FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook in Illinois is moving the spread by one point.

Historically speaking, given the extreme value that can be created in these situations, bettors have rallied together to hammer the game and create unbeatable odds. It’s no different in Illinois where FanDuel users have been all over the Lakers since this offer went live on Wednesday morning.

As of mid-Friday morning, the Lakers are now a more than 94-point underdog (and climbing). That means even if another bet isn’t placed on the game, the spread will have moved by more than 75 points. Here’s the even better part – there’s no need to wait for tip-off because anyone who jumps in will receive the final (and best) spread.

While the Rockets could certainly come out of the gates hot tonight and pull an upset, it’s a pretty good bet that they’re not going to win by whatever margin will be needed to cover this wild promotional spread. As a point of reference, no NBA team has ever won by 94+ points. That’s not going to change tonight.

How to Get The Lakers as a Big Underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook in Illinois

Sports bettors in Illinois are learning what others in states where sports betting is legal already know – the Spread the Love promo from FanDuel Sportsbook is awesome.

While new players can currently grab a $1,000 risk-free first bet, both new and current players can jump into this offer to create a massive spread and win (easily) on tonight’s Lakers-Rockets game.

Here’s how to get stared.

Click here to register with FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook in Illinois.

After completing the quick registration, make your first deposit and then place your risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.

Jump into the Spread the Love promo by wagering on the Lakers to beat the Rockets.

