Although sports betting is only legal in some states and mobile sports betting is in even fewer places, you can bet on the Kentucky Derby online in most states.

Betting on the Kentucky Derby is legal in 31 states, including New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Illinois. There are multiple race books where users can place wagers, but these sites differ from most sportsbooks.

TVG is the No. 1 race book on the market and it is the sister site to FanDuel Sportsbook. Twinspires is another strong option for bettors as it’s the official partner of Churchill Downs.

Kentucky Derby Betting Sites

TVG

TVG is the best of the best. It only makes sense to go with the best for the biggest horse race of the year. TVG is a legal and regulated option that is a great option for this year’s Kentucky Derby.

TwinSpires

TwinSpires is a tremendous option for the Kentucky Derby as well. While TwinSpires might not be as user-friendly as TVG, it has up-to-the-minute odds and a wide selection of betting options. As the official partner of Churchill Downs, it’s a fantastic choice for the Kentucky Derby.

How To Sign Up

Signing up with either site on Kentucky Derby day is a breeze. It’s as easy as 1-2-3:

Create an account with TVG

Deposit funds into your account using a variety of methods

Place your first bet on the Derby up to $300 risk-free

Once you’re signed in and have funds in your account, go pick a winner. But remember, even if you don’t pick a winner, your first bet is risk-free.

States Where You Can Bet The Kentucky Derby Online

Horse racing falls under different legislation than typical sports betting in most states. It’s easier for race books to take online wagers than it is for sportsbooks.

Here are the 31 states where you can bet on the Kentucky Derby online:

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

TVG and TwinSpires are available in all 31 states.

Online Kentucky Derby Betting

Betting the Kentucky Derby online is easy, even for the inexperienced horse racing bettor. TVG and TwinSpires list the horse in order of their odds.

Figuring out how much each horse pays out is simple. The first number listed pays out on a bet of the second number.

For example, the favorite, Tiz The Law, is going off at 3-5 odds. That means you need to bet $5 to win $3.

Types of Bets You Can Place on Kentucky Derby

One of the exciting parts about horse racing is that there are a variety of different bets you can make on each race. If you’re interested in picking the order the horses finish rather than just the winner, there are options for you.

Names to know:

Win : Horse to win the race

: Horse to win the race Place : Horse to finish second

: Horse to finish second Show: Horse to finish third

Different bets you can make on the Kentucky Derby:

Exacta: picking the first 2 horses

picking the first 2 horses Trifecta: 3 horses

3 horses Superfecta: 4 horses

4 horses Super High Five: 5 horses

5 horses Win-Place-Show: bet on a horse to finish in a certain spot

Kentucky Derby Odds 2020

Horse Derby odds Tiz The Law 7-5 Art Collector 9-2 Honor AP 6-1 Authentic 8-1 Thousand Words 12-1 King Guillermo 18-1 NY Traffic 20-1 Max Player 22-1 Enforceable 25-1 Shirl’s Speight 28-1 Sole Volante 30-1 Rushie 30-1 Major Fed 30-1 Attachment Rate 35-1 Storm The Court 35-1 Necker Island 40-1 Finnick the Fierce 50-1 Winning Impression 50-1

Race Details

Date: September 5, 2020

State time: 7:01 p.m. EST (coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. EST)

Network: NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Sportsbook partner: Expect PointsBet Sportsbook to be heavily featured during Saturday’s broadcast. Although you can’t bet on the race at PointsBet, the sportsbook recently inked a massive partnership deal with NBC.

