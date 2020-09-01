The offers just keep rolling in. Facing increased competition in all legal sports betting markets, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering the Chiefs at +101 for the NFL season opener.

Get The Chiefs at +101 vs. The Texans for Week 1 at DraftKings

That’s +101 on the spread. Not odds. THE SPREAD.

DraftKings Sportsbook, which is now available in six states, is rolling out a no-brainer offer available to all users.

New users who register here can also get a $1,000 free signup bonus.

Live now and available through September 10 at 8:20 PM (kickoff), DraftKings Sportsbook will have the Chiefs at -110 odds to cover a spread of +101.

This means the Chiefs will have to win, or not lose the game by more than 100 points.

In case you’re dense, this has an almost 100% chance of happening, as the largest win margin in NFL history is 73 points.

This is purely a promotional play from DraftKings, which seeks to be the sportsbook of choice for players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado and elsewhere at the start of the NFL season. DraftKings also launched in Illinois as DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook in August.

Here are all the details:

Available September 1 – September 10 8:20 pm

All users

$50 max bet

Go to rewards-promotions tab and select “KC +101” offer

Must select the boost in bet slip before placing bet

Excludes Live bets, parlays, free bets, cash out bets, voided bets, odds boost

To give you a sense of how good of a value this offer from DraftKings is, it’s worth considering that the Chiefs vs. Texans game has a spread of 10.5 elsewhere, with the Chiefs being the 10-point favorite. So this offer extends value of +110 points, which is obviously crazy.

Since it’s available to all users at a $50 max bet, there is literally no reason not to do this unless you’re expecting a meteor to hit Arrowhead Stadium, which… with 2020 it’s possible, I suppose.

Anyway, this is a truly great promo available to new and current users.

Promo Battles Continue For Legal Online Sportsbooks

🚨🚨🚨 FREE MONEY 🚨🚨🚨 Chiefs +101 on @DKSportsbook for the season opener. The dance continues as @PointsBetIL prepares for 🚀. pic.twitter.com/xtN8JZwgw7 — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeO670) September 1, 2020

The 2020 NFL represents the first time where online sports betting is “national.” Last year at this time, wide scale online sports betting was available in only New Jersey with Pennsylvania just coming online.

But DraftKings Sportsbook is now available in more states such as Indiana, Colorado and Illinois.

So are its competitors.

FanDuel Sportsbook is live in all the same markets, and the duo is being challenged by the likes of FOX Bet and the up and coming brand PointsBet, which just struck a deal to be the official odds provider of NBC Sports.

Hence, we see these sorts of aggressive, headline-grabbing offers to entice new and current players to come back to the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The winner will probably be the Chiefs, and also bettors.

