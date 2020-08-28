DraftKings Sportsbook is giving away a massive free bet on the first game of the 2020 NFL season. New users who place a $10 bet on the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will be given a $101 free bet to use this weekend.

This $101 free bet commemorates the NFL’s 101st season, and it’s available to new users in seven different states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

Download DraftKings Sportsbook’s app here and grab up to $1,000 in sign-up bonuses along with your $101 free bet.

The Chiefs and Texans don’t play until Sept. 10, but don’t wait to take advantage of this ridiculous offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. The return of live sports has caused a boom in the sports betting industry and that should continue with the return of the NFL. Football is king when it comes to sports betting and that isn’t changing anytime soon.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s $101 Free Bet Quick Terms & Details

This deal isn’t here forever. New users must sign up and take advantage of it before it expires on Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. ET. Once again, this $101 free bet is only available to new DraftKings Sportsbook users and it’s limited to one bet per player.

But all you have to do is place a $10 bet to qualify for the free $101 bet that you can use on almost any market. Live bets, parlays, free bets, cash out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts are excluded, but normal pre-game spread lines, over/unders, and moneyline bets are all fair game.

This offer is available to all new users in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, and West Virginia. Once you’re signed up, deposit funds into your account, and place your $10 bet on Chiefs-Texans, you’ll qualify for the $101 free bet. That bet will be credited into accounts by or on Sept. 1.

This is one of the first big-time promos that DraftKings Sportsbook is offering, but we can expect plenty more this NFL season. Additionally, DraftKings Sportsbook is sure to have plenty of offerings for new and existing users in the near future.

DraftKings Sportsbook Texans vs. Chiefs Odds

Spread Line:

Texans +10 (-110)

Chiefs -10 (-110)

Over/Under (54.5):

Over (-110)

Under (-110)

Moneyline:

Texans (+375)

Chiefs (-500)

The first game of the NFL season is always big, but there’s more to it this year. The Chiefs are coming off the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years and they are the odds-on favorite to repeat in 2020.

The Texans, on the other hand, are out for vengeance after falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round last season. In fact, the Texans jumped out to a 24-point lead in the second quarter of that game. Pat Mahomes led the Chiefs to 41 unanswered points en route to a dominant 51-31 win.

The high-flying offense in Kansas City should have no trouble getting back into the swing of things in 2020. That over 54.5 is looking like a decent play so long as Mahomes stays healthy between now and the start of the season.

