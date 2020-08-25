The New York Yankees visit the Atlanta Braves after a weekend off. We’ve got your full betting preview for their return to action.

The last week of New York Yankees baseball has been absolutely disastrous. After getting swept at home by the Tampa Bay Rays, their weekend slate against the New York Mets was cancelled due to a Mets player and staff member testing positive for Covid-19.

But, there is some good news. Aaron Judge is making his return from the injured list and Gerrit Cole is on the mound game one. That’s a recipe for success which should get the Yankees back on track.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook here to snag up to $1,000 in free bets and put some money down on this Yankees-Braves series.

Yankees vs. Braves Odds

Here are the current odds for Yankees vs. Braves Tuesday night:

Best Yankees vs. Braves Promos

Here are some of the best Yankees-Braves promos around:

DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is boosting profits with a 10% profit boost on qualified MLB live bets. Bet on the Yankees or Braves in game for an opportunity at boosting those profits.

BetMGM Sportsbook

“Hit for the Cycle” with BetMGM Sportsbook by making four bets that will trigger a $20 free bet. Place a $10 pregame wager, a $10 two-leg parlay, a $10 three-leg parlay, and a $10 live bet within the span of a week to qualify for the $10 free bet.

PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet Sportsbook is offering the chance to boost odds on any parlay with three legs or more. Any bets that can be parlayed are eligible for this offer, including Tuesday and Wednesday’s games between the Yankees and Braves.

1 DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOKREVIEW $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

REVIEW

2 WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOKREVIEW $150 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

REVIEW

3 POINTSBET SPORTSBOOKREVIEW $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

REVIEW

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Preview

The Yankees are ready to get back on the winning track after a lost week so expect them to come out firing on all cylinders.

Aaron Judge returns from the injured list

Aaron Judge is back in the lineup after returning from the injured list on Saturday and his return couldn’t come any sooner. The 2020 Yankees are starting to look like the 2019 Yankees. Most recently, Gleyber Torres hit the injured list with a strained quad and hamstring.

Luckily for the Yankees, Luke Voit has been on fire. It didn’t lead to any wins against the Rays, but his success at the plate combined with the return of Judge should give the offense a desperately needed boost. It certainly doesn’t hurt their chances that the Braves pitching staff is allowing 4.39 runs per game. With Cole on the mound, it shouldn’t take too much offense to come away with a win. Judge and Voit can provide that offense themselves even if the rest of the lineup is banged up or ineffective.

Gerrit Cole is starting to return to form

Every time Gerrit Cole has pitched in 2020, it looks like he’s just a little bit closer to honing in the dominance that should have netted him the 2019 Cy Young award. In his last start, he fanned 10 over 6.2 innings while allowing just two runs. Yankee fans got their first real look at depths of Cole’s intensity on the mound as well.

The Braves are a good hitting team, but Cole hasn’t lost a game in what seems like an eternity. If the Braves do come away with a win, it’ll be because the offense provided absolutely no run support or the bullpen collapsed. With everyone well rested, however, I doubt Cole will have any trouble keeping a notch off his loss column this time around.

Yankees vs. Braves Prediction

At the end of the day, this is a game the Yankees should win easily. There’s enough firepower left in the lineup to give one of the best pitchers in baseball a chance to come away with the win. And after a few days of rest, the Yankees will be fresh and ready to erase their three-game skid against Tampa from their minds.

Yankees vs. Braves Pick

Take the Yankees moneyline. There’s no reason they wouldn’t be able to handle the Atlanta Braves with their best player back on the field and their ace on the mound against Ian Anderson—a pitcher making his MLB debut.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook here to snag up to $1,000 in free bets and put some money down on this Yankees-Braves series.