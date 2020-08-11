The New York Yankees are back in action on Tuesday night after dropping four of their last five games. The Yankees will welcome the Atlanta Braves to the Bronx for a two-game set.

Jordan Montgomery will take the bump for the Yanks and the Braves are countering with Touki Toussaint. Both young pitchers have struggled early this season, but they’re hoping to bounce back and build some momentum.

Yankees vs. Braves Odds

Here are the current odds for Yankees vs. Braves Tuesday night:

Yankees vs. Braves Prediction

The Yankees and Braves are coming into Tuesday’s games with some issues with the starters. Montgomery was lit up in his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies and Toussaint is still trying to bring down his ERA after allowing six runs in his first start of the year.

Both young guys have good stuff, but can be wild cards. The bad news for both is that they are going to be facing potent lineups. Although the Yankees are coming off of a tough weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays, those bats can explode at any moment.

Aaron Judge is playing as well as anyone in baseball right now and DJ LeMahieu just never stops hitting. In the other dugout, Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Freddie Freeman are three of the most dangerous hitters around.

The Yankees have the deeper bullpen and after an off-day on Monday, they’ll be entering the game fully rested. Should Montgomery falter early, the bullpen is fully capable of picking up the slack and giving the lineup time to fight back into it.

Yankees vs. Braves Pick

If you’re looking for a moneyline play, the Yankees are the safe bet. Playing in their home ballpark will certainly help them get back into a groove and that bullpen is just so strong.

However, the play here is over 1.5 runs in the first inning (+165). The top of each lineup is capable of putting up a crooked number in the first inning. With two young pitchers on the mound, the odds are worth the squeeze here.

