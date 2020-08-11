FanDuel Sportsbook is bringing its popular Spread the Love promotion to Colorado.

When the Nuggets and Clippers go head-to-head on Wednesday night, local bettors will have an opportunity to come together to create a no-brainer bet.

Community-based betting promos such as FanDuel Sportsbook’s Spread the Love special are particularly successful because sportsbook users rally together to watch how high a spread can soar.

In previous cases, bettors have created some slam-dunk spreads that have led to easy covers.

This high-profile showdown between two of the Western Conference’s top squads should draw considerable attention in the Colorado betting market, making it likely the spread will reach can’t-lose territory.

Spreading the Love at FanDuel Sportsbook Colorado

Here’s how the latest version of FanDuel Sportsbook’s Spread the Love promo, which is available only in Colorado this time around, works.

Bettors in CO can register with FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking right here.

After completing the sign up and deposit process, they will immediately be able to use their $500 risk-free first bet.

Afterward, players are free to hop in and bet on the Nuggets vs. Clippers. For every 100 FanDuel Sportsbook bettors to wager on the Nuggets, the spread will move one point in their favor.

Best of all, all bettors get the final (and best) line, so there’s no need to wait until just before tip-off to lock in.

Denver opened as a six-point underdog to Los Angeles on the standard betting market, but with such a low number of people required to wager in order to move the line, there’s a good chance it will move at least 35 points.

With the Nuggets getting so many points, bettors get insane value, and they will almost certainly cash a winning bet.

A History of Easy Wins With With Spread The Love

I know this sounds maybe a bit overly-promotional, but if you’re interested in cashing easy wins, this FanDuel Sportsbook promotion is probably for you.

Bettors are undefeated when FanDuel rolls it out.

During the 2019 NFL season, users moved the Colts to a 51-point underdog against the Saints. Despite losing the game by 20+ points, the Colts easily covered the massive spread.

Earlier this year, the Indiana Hoosiers were pushed to a more than 100-point underdog against Michigan State, once again creating another easy victory for bettors.

And in February, the Sixers easily covered as a 59.5-point underdog against the Bucks.

Most recently, FanDuel Sportsbook let users “spread the love” with Lakers against the Clippers on opening night of the NBA restart. The Lakers didn’t cover as a four-point favorite on the standard market, but they easily covered as an adjusted 50-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook.

In that Lakers-Clippers game, a total of 2,500 bets were needed in order to move the spread one point, but that one was available to players in all states.

As this special is available exclusively to Colorado bettors, only 100 bets are needed to move the spread. Therefore, it’s a damn good bet the Nuggets could close as a similar 50-point underdog.

