The string of coronavirus-related cancellations in the sports world continues. Big Ten football will not occur this fall.

With the lingering COVID-19 pandemic still upon us, the Big Ten conference has reportedly made a move that a significant number of people saw coming.

According to Orion Sang, David Jesse, Chris Solari, and Chris Thomas of the Detroit Free Press, the Power 5 conference has canceled its 2020 football season. The vote, taken on Sunday by the presidents of the conference, was in favor of a cancellation by a wide margin — 12-2 to be exact. The only two schools that voted to play were Iowa and Nebraska, per sportscaster and radio personality Dan Patrick.

It’s unclear if the Big Ten will hold a season in the spring, but according to sources close to the Free Press, commissioner Kevin Warren prefers to make that move.

Two FBS conferences have now put the foot down and have ultimately said no to playing their 2020 seasons amid this global pandemic. The Mid-Atlantic Conference did so on Saturday after UConn became the first FBS school to cancel its individual season last Wednesday.

Fans should additionally perceive this move by the Big Ten as a major fallen domino for the 2020 college football season. Now that one of the bigger conferences in the country has taken this massive step, expect other Power 5 conferences to potentially follow suit.

Sources close to Patrick told him the Pac-12 will also cancel its season and that the Big 12 and ACC are going back and forth on whether to make that move. The SEC, rather, is looking for teams to join its conference in order to play out a season.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season. Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020