The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies had their Tuesday night game postponed in advance due to Tropical Storm Isaias. So for the first time in this strange, backward year, the Yankees will be playing a doubleheader of seven-inning games.

For that reason alone, this is going to be tough to bet, but there is an opportunity to cash in on this strange doubleheader format.

The Yankees took Monday’s game behind a strong start from Gerrit Cole, but you can throw that result out the window. Tuesday’s games are going to be different than anything we’ve ever seen.

Yankees vs. Phillies Odds

Here are the current odds for the Yankees and Phillies:

Game 1:

FanDuel Sportsbook: Yankees (-129), Phillies (+110)

DraftKings Sportsbook: Yankees (-128), Phillies (+110)

PointsBet Sportsbook: Yankees (-125), Phillies (+105)

FanDuel Sportsbook: Yankees (-108), Phillies (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook: Yankees (-128), Phillies (+112)

Yankees vs. Phillies Best Promos

DraftKings Sportsbook is boosting profits for bettors this week with a ridiculous 10% profit boost on all MLB pre-live moneyline bets. With Tuesday’s doubleheader, there is double the opportunity to boost those profits.

FanDuel Sportsbook is still giving MLB bettors one of the best deals around. FanDuel Sportsbook’s seventh-inning stretch insurance provides bettors with up to $50 in free bets if your team is winning after the seventh-inning stretch, but loses the game.

PointsBet Sportsbook is boosting odds on Aaron Judge to hit a home run in either game of the doubleheader. This player prop opened at +100, but PointsBet Sportsbook is boosting that number to +150.

Yankees vs. Phillies Prediction

We have no idea what to expect in a seven-inning MLB game. It’s going to feel more like what you would see in a Sunday league for old men in New Jersey. With that said, the shortened games would seem to favor the Phillies.

Philadelphia’s suspect bullpen might not even have to face any Yankee hitters if their starters can go all the way through seven. The Yankees will see Zack Wheeler in Game 1 and Aaron Nola in Game 2. When those two are on their games, they can rip through the best lineups in baseball.

With that said, the Yankees are far from an ordinary lineup. Aaron Judge’s home run streak was broken on Monday against the Phils, but he still went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Judge is locked in and proving once again that he’s one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball. All it takes is one mistake from Wheeler or Nola and Judge could take them deep.

The Yankees are going with a pair of lefties to match up against Wheeler and Nola. Former Phillie J.A. Happ looked dreadful in his first outing, but he’ll likely have a short leash considering how deep New York’s bullpen goes. The second starter, Jordan Montgomery, is looking to build off of his first start of the year. He shut down the Boston Red Sox in 5.2 innings of one-run ball.

Yankees vs. Phillies Picks

The first game’s pitching matchup looks like a no-brainer on paper. Happ has struggled for most of his tenure in pinstripes. Getting NOla and the Phils as the underdog seems like the smart play here. Take Phillies moneyline in the first game. Try and avoid the second game if possible.

