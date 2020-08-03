With the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies finally meeting for the first time this season, BetMGM is offering bettors a low-risk, high-reward promo.

Anyone who places a $1 pre-live moneyline bet on either team will win $100 in free bets if either team hits a home run. That’s a can’t-miss deal considering the hot streak that the Yankees are currently on.

Get in on the action with BetMGM and take advantage of this bet $1 win $100 offer by clicking right here.

Ridiculous Bet $1 Win $100 Offer

We’re using the phrase low-risk, high-reward because that’s exactly what this promo from BetMGM is. Obviously, the Phillies haven’t played in a week so there could be some rust and Gerrit Cole might be the toughest pitcher to have to face after a long layoff.

However, with guys like Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto, there’s some serious pop in that lineup. Did we mention that Didi Gregorius is making his return to Yankee Stadium for the first time? We all know he loves that short porch in right field.

But we haven’t even gotten to the Yankees yet. The Bronx Bombers have 17 home runs in eight games and six have those have come off the bat of Aaron Judge. The gargantuan right fielder is making a way-too-early case for the MVP and he’s looking for his seventh home run in six games. Judge is listed at +240 to hit a home run on BetMGM right now.

Simply put, there is a ton of pop in both lineups tonight. The pitching matchup of Cole vs. Jake Arrieta shouldn’t scare you off either. In two starts, Cole has allowed two homers. He’s a strikeout machine, but even when he’s at his best, he can be prone to the long ball.

And the fact that all you have to risk is $1 should be enough to pull you into this insane promotion from BetMGM

Yankees vs. Phillies Odds via BetMGM:

Yankees -2 (-115)

Phillies +2 (-106)

Yankees Moneyline (-286)

Phillies Moneyline (+250)

Total Runs

Over 9 (-110)

Under 9 (-110)

Other BetMGM MLB Promos

This promo is a quick and easy way to score some free bets on BetMGM, but there are plenty of other promos to choose from. One of our favorites is BetMGM’s “Hit The Cycle Challenge.” All you need to do is opt-in to the promo and complete four “missions” to secure a $20 free play.

Base Hit – Place a $10+ pre-game wager on any MLB game (-200 odds or greater). Go For Two – Place a $10+ 2-leg parlay on any two MLB games (-200 odds or greater). Three-Bagger – Place a $10+ 3-leg parlay on any three MLB games (-200 odds or greater). Touch ‘Em All – Place a $10+ in-play wager on any live MLB game (-200 odds or greater).

Once you complete all three missions, you’ll be credited with a $20 free play. Notice that you don’t have to win each mission. Simply playing is enough to qualify for the $20 free play.

BetMGM has a bunch of promos including parlay boosts, free money Mondays, and much more.

