With the 76ers finally back, FOX Bet is rolling out an awesome no-brainer promo for its players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to mark the return of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and company.

Starting with Saturday’s NBA restart opener against the Indiana Pacers, FOX Bet players that wager $1 on any 76ers market get $76 dollars in free bets. Win or lose–it doesn’t matter–place a $1 bet on the Sixers, get $76 dollars.

Certainly, it doesn’t take a deep dive into analytics to explain the incredible value of this offer. This promo is available throughout the entire month of August, but with the NBA, NHL, and MLB seasons each in full effect, now is the perfect time to get involved with FOX Bet and cash in.

The 76-1 Odds Boost on The Sixers at FOX Bet

FOX Bet is known for their creative and aggressive promos, so it’s no surprise that they’re ushering in the return of the Sixers with such a strong offer.

New players at FOX Bet can score a bonus $76 in free bets by betting just $1 on any Sixers market. It doesn’t matter if the bet wins or loses, all players who register with FOX Bet will receive the $76 payout.

This offer comes in addition to the standard FOX Bet new player offer of up $1,000 in free bets.

The promo is good throughout the entire month of August, meaning when bettors wager on the 76ers with their first bet, the bonus is activated.

What To Know About The 76-1 Sixers Bonus Payout

After registration, bettors must make an initial deposit. Then, they must immediately bet on the 76ers. That’s because this promo offer, which requires opt-in (found on the main screen or promo tab) has to be the first bet placed to activate.

The $76 bonus payout will be issued within 48 hours after the conclusion of the game that is bet.

Again, this offer is good throughout the entire month of August.

Other FOX Bet Promos and Bonuses

FOX Bet also offers an abundance of other promos and specials aside from the 76-1 Sixers bonus.

The most notable offer of the weekend is a $3 bonus payout available to all players for every three-pointer made by the Sixers when they play the Pacers on Saturday.

This offer is capped at $50 and pays out $3 with every three-pointer made by Philadelphia. In order to get in on this deal, a $3 minimum bet on the game is required. No opt-in is necessary as the promo automatically activates.

As is the case with the 76-1 bonus, money will be credited within 48 hours of the game’s completion.

FOX Bet is also giving away a Daily NBA $10 Bet.

This promo, which requires an opt-in, pays a $10 free bet when players wager $10 on three unique prop or custom bets. The $10 free bet is then credited for use on any NBA betting market (including live, props, and parlays).

