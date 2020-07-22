FOX Bet, it would seem, is ready to celebrate the return of Major League Baseball.

With a multitude of free bonus cash specials, aggressive bet boosts, and custom bets, FOX Bet is rolling out perhaps the strongest total package of Opening Day betting deals. Though FOX Bet is not yet available in New York, it is available in several states where sports betting is already legal.

Get started with FOX Bet, score up to $1,000 in total free bets, and cash in on a slew of MLB Opening Day bonuses. If you’re in New Jersey click here.

If you’re in Pennsylvania click here, or Colorado here.

Backed by the popular FOX Sports brand and featuring several of several members of the network’s prominent talent, FOX Bet has gotten off to a quick start in states where it’s fully operational.

But what we like most about FOX Bet is its fun (and very lucrative) betting specials. Such specials are on full display this Opening Day.

FOX Bet Is Giving Away Up To $50 Free

Let’s start with the new user bonus at FOX Bet. New players can grab up to $1,000 in total free bets, which, in our estimation, is one of the strongest new player specials on the market.

Beyond that offer, however, are several other baseball specials that make right now as good of a time as any to get signed up.

FOX Bet users can wager just $5 on any team’s opening game (moneyline or runline). From there, they can score a $5 bonus for every run that team scores. Here’s how it works:

Bet just $5 on a single MLB Opening Day game.

Get $5 for each run your team scores (up to $50).

No special opt-in is required to take advantage of this deal. Note that the first bet placed will be the one that qualifies for this promo. Therefore, be sure to pick a squad that you think will bust out the lumber.

Essentially, in the event a team scores 10+ runs, a $5 bet could return up to $55 dollars. Either way, even a losing $5 wager at FOX Bet stands to return a profit in the event the team simply plates just two runs.

Triple Your Money On Opening Night With FOX Bet

FOX Bet also gives bettors an opportunity to triple their money on the Thursday night favorites. You can grab the Yankees and Dodgers both to win at +200 odds.

Currently, the Yankees are a -128 favorite over Washington when newly acquired ace Gerrit Cole makes his debut in pinstripes. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are an overwhelming -333 favorite against the Giants in manager Gabe Kapler’s San Francisco debut.

Normally, a parlay with these two teams would only pay +131, but thanks to this Triple Your Money boost, the payout is significantly higher.

Bet Boosts and Custom Bets

FOX Bet is also rolling out several other bet boosts and custom bets. First, the bet boosts:

Cody Bellinger to score a run on Opening Day (boosted from -150 to +100)

DJ LeMahieu, Mookie Betts, and Trea Turner 1+ hits each (+250)

Custom bets include:

Phillies and Pirates Over 28.5 wins each (+260)

Astros and Yankees Over 36.5 wins each (+280)

