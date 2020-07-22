With live sports finally returning in full force over the next few weeks, FanDuel Sportsbook is rewarding bettors with $100 worth of risk-free bets for 24 hours.

In addition to the $500 risk-free bet offer to new players, this promo is available to all FanDuel Sportsbook users. Anyone who ends up as a net-negative on the day they place their bets will receive up to $100 in free vouchers.

This isn’t the only promotion FanDuel Sportsbook is running ahead of Opening Day, but it’s by far the most appealing one for existing users. In short, bettors have the opportunity to take a big swing on MLB Opening Day wagers without any risk attached.

One important caveat to note is that if you end up as a net-positive within the first 24 hours of betting, you won’t be credited with the $100 voucher. But on the bright side, you won your bets and now you’re rich.

MLB Opening Weekend at FanDuel Sportsbook

Although FanDuel Sportsbook bettors have been limited to betting on table tennis, MMA, and soccer for the last few months, the big dogs of U.S. sports are returning soon. The NBA and NHL are set for late July/early August returns, but baseball is already upon us.

MLB Opening Day is this week. The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals will open the season with a primetime matchup on Thursday night. In Thursday’s nightcap, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will square off in a battle for the west coast.

Opening Day Betting Lines at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Yankees -1.5 (+122)

Nationals +1.5 (-144)

Yankees Moneyline (-138)

Nationals Moneyline (+120)

Yankees/Nationals Over 7.5 (-110)

Under 7.5 (-110)

Giants +1.5 (+118)

Dodgers -1.5 (-138)

Giants Moneyline (+260)

Dodgers Moneyline (-310)

Giants/Dodgers Over 8 (-102)

Under 8 (-118)

These games are two opportunities to take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s $100 risk-free 24-hour special. If you’re not in love with either of those matchups, just wait until Friday when the rest of MLB takes the field.

Other FanDuel Promotions

This $100 risk-free promo is available to all new and existing FanDuel Sportsbook users. However, it’s not the only promo that it is running this week. For new users, FanDuel is offering a $500 risk-free bet. For example, if you put down $500 on a -110 moneyline and win, your payout will be $950 — with $500 as a free bet and $450 in wager winnings.

The good news for new FanDuel Sportsbook bettors is that this $500 risk-free bet doesn’t disqualify you from taking part in the $100 risk-free 24 hours. Your first bet will trigger the $500 free bet offer for new users, but it will also start the timer on your $100 risk-free 24 hours. Again, any user who ends up as a net-positive in those 24 hours will not be given any free bets.

The third FanDuel Sportsbook promo of the week is a free $10 cash drop for existing users with no strings attached. There’s no catch involved in this offer. If you have an account with FanDuel, check your balance and there should be a $10 free bet in there.

After enduring months with little to no live sports, fans are about to have non-stop action to watch. Cash in on the action today.

