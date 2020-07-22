BetMGM continues to offer huge promos as live sports return and they’re giving 100-1 odds on the New York Yankees or Washington Nationals to hit a home run on MLB Opening Day. Users must simply bet $1 on the Yankees or Nationals to hit a home run and win $100 in free bets.

The Yankees and Nationals are set to kick off the 2020 MLB season with a heavyweight matchup on Thursday night. The Nationals are the reigning World Champions, while the Yankees are one of the favorites to go all the way in 2020.

Click here to get started with BetMGM and grab 100-1 odds on the Yankees or Nationals to hit a home run on Opening Day.

Why This MLB Opening Day Promo Holds Crazy Value

On the surface, taking this BetMGM might not seem so smart. Gerrit Cole is taking the bump for the Yankees and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer will oppose him. But that shouldn’t be enough to dissuade bettors from taking this wild promotion.

Through summer camp so far, hitters seem to be ahead of the pitchers. Cole hasn’t faced any hitters outside of Yankees intrasquad games, but he’s been taken deep a few times.

Scherzer, on the other hand, was recently roughed up by the Philadelphia Phillies in an exhibition over the weekend. Didi Gregorius and Bryce Harper both took Scherzer deep in the scrimmage.

But here’s why this BetMGM 100-1 odds offer really makes sense.

The Yankees boast one of the most power-heavy lineups in baseball with Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, and Giancarlo Stanton. But the power isn’t just limited to those three guys. Of the nine projected Opening Day starters, seven have hit for 25-plus home runs in a season. Only Gio Urshela and Luke Voit have not and they both crushed 21 homers last season.

Although the Nationals lost Anthony Rendon to free agency, they still have plenty of pop in the lineup. Juan Soto is one of the best young hitters in baseball and he’s always one swing away from changing the game.

Again, so far, it looks like the hitters are going to be ahead of pitchers when MLB Opening Day arrives. Couple that with the potent lineups and ridiculous 100-1 odds BetMGM is offering and this bet seems like a complete no-brainer.

How To Sign Up With BetMGM Today

So how can you cash in on these ridiculous odds? Signing up with BetMGM is simple and fast. Download and sign up with BetMGM here.

Once you register with BetMGM, there are a variety of ways to deposit funds into your account. Wire transfer, online banking, credit card, debit card, and PayPal are all common deposit methods. All it takes is a minimum deposit of $10 to start playing.

Once the money clears, users can put $1 down on this promo and wait to cash in on that $100 free bet. Expect more of these wild promos from BetMGM as live sports return in full force.

