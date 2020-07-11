FanDuel Sportsbook is absolutely ready UFC 251.

The debut of UFC’s Fight Island in Abu Dhabi promises to make for a special night, particularly thanks to a stacked card of 13 fights. However, the most memorable part of the evening may be the absolutely absurd 25-1 odds offered by FanDuel Sportsbook to win any of three championship fights.

Seriously. Pick any fighter to win in any one of the evening’s three championship tilts, get 25-1 odds, and cash out big.

How To Get FanDuel Sportsbook’s 25-1 UFC 251 Offer

While bets are capped at $5, this no-brainer odds boosts pays out bettors up to $125 in cash. You should know, however, there's a $10 minimum deposit required to be eligible.

Here's how to get started with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Betting on UFC 251 at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of action for bettors ahead of the much-hyped UFC 251. No, online sports betting in New York is not yet legal, but FanDuel is fully operational in several other states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, and Colorado.

It’s a night filled with big names and big bouts, including Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal as one half of the co-main event. And, uh, did we mention that there are three title fights on the card?

Yes, you read that right. There are three championship fights going down on Saturday night. Even better, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering 25-1 odds on any fighter in these three title fights.

Usman vs. Masvidal

Feeling like the heavily-favored Kamaru Usman is going to knock out Jorge Masvidal to retain the welterweight title? There’s no place to get better odds on Usman than at FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you don’t have a feel for that fight, there are still two other bouts that can net you some major coin.

Holloway vs. Volkanovski

Max Holloway is looking to take the title back from Alexander Volkanovski after the Australian won the belt in December by way of unanimous decision. Volkanovski looked unstoppable against Holloway in their first meeting and it’s hard to see their upcoming fight going any other way. At -198, Volkanovski is the favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, but with FanDuel’s 25 to 1 promo, you can throw those odds out the window.

Yan vs. Aldo

The final fight that is included in this promotion features Petr Yan and Jose Aldo. The two fighters are going for the title that was vacated by Henry Cejudo who shockingly retired from the sport following his May victory over Dominick Cruz. Aldo is trying to regain the title after his fall from grace over the last few years.

UFC 251: Fight Island Betting Odds

Here’s a look at the complete rundown of odds ahead of UFC 251.

Fighter Odds Kamaru Usman -245 Jorge Masvidal +200 Max Holloway +166 Alexander Volkanovski -198 Petr Yan -225 Jose Aldo +188 Rose Namajunas -190 Jessica Andrade +160 Paige VanZant +610 Amanda Ribas -900 Volkan Oezdemir -158 Jiri Prochazka +134 Leonardo Santos -178 Roman Bogatov +150 Karol Rosa -225 Vanessa Melo +188

