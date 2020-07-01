Sports leagues may still be in the process of making a comeback, but DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

This event is available for New Jersey online sports betting and in Colorado, but is not yet available for New York online sports betting–despite the location of the event.

Best of all, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a +200 odds boost on Chestnut to break his own world record.

DraftKings Sportsbook Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

While the Fourth of July tradition remains a go at Coney Island this year, there will be strict COVID-19 measures in place. Typically held on the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues, this year’s event will occur in a private location with social distancing measures in place.

The 2020 contest features a pair of heavy favorites in the male and female competitions with Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo leading the way.

Chestnut, the world’s top-ranked competitive eater, is a strong -1250 favorite to win it. In fact, he’s such an overwhelming favorite that there aren’t individual odds available on other competitors. Bettors can play the field at +650 odds.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo, who is the world’s No. 6 competitive eater, is a strong -835 favorite over the field. Those looking to take the underdog can grab any other eater to win at +500.

There are also over/under totals for hot dogs eaten by both favorites. Meanwhile, those looking for another way to follow along with all of the action can also get in on DraftKings Sportsbook’s free to play Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest pool.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Picks and Predictions

When it comes to making a pick for the 2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at DraftKings Sportsbook, there’s really no reason to overthink it.

Chestnut is arguably the greatest competitive eater of all-time, and he has simply dominated this event.

Beginning in 2007 when Chestnut stole the title away from six-time defending champ Takeru Kobayashi, he has won 12 of the last 13 contests. His lone slip up came in 2015 when No. 3 ranked Matt Stonie ended Chestnut’s eight-year run by a 62-60 edge.

Entering this year’s contest, there’s no reason to think Chestnut, who holds several of the world’s most prestigious eating records, won’t once again add to his trophy case. Chestnut put down 71 hot dogs a year ago to hold off a strong charge from Geoffrey Esper.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo is also a clear favorite for a reason. She has won six consecutive Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contests, putting down 31 hot dogs in 2019. Simply put, Sudo is in a class all by herself.

The Picks: Chestnut and Sudo

Getting Started With DraftKings Sportsbook

Sports are on the comeback trail as NASCAR, golf, and UFC are in full swing. With the NBA, NHL, and MLB scheduled to return to play in the comings weeks, there’s plenty of prop and futures market action available to bet on right now.

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will serve as an appetizer to these late July restart.

