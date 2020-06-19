The 152nd Belmont Stakes will be the first race of the Triple Crown. And yes, you can bet on The Belmont online in over 30 states.

For those of you in the handful of states with legal online sports betting, you’ll find that your options for betting on horse racing are much different than other sports. And if you are in a state that currently doesn’t offer online betting, The Belmont Stakes may provide one of the few opportunities for you to wager online legally.

Our recommended option for betting on the Belmont is to use TVG. It has been a trusted race book for years and is owned by the FanDuel Group, the parent company of the popular FanDuel Sportsbook.

Online Belmont Stakes Betting

Betting on horse racing online falls under different regulation in many states than traditional sports betting. This means that it is widely available and legal, even in states that haven’t regulated traditional sports betting apps.

There are only a handful of options to bet on the Belmont online, and we see TVG as the best of the bunch by a wide margin.

TVG

TVG, which is the online race book from the TV network of the same name, allows you to bet on horse racing nationwide.

The brand was founded in 1999 and eventually sold to BetFair in 1998. In 2019, BetFair combined with FanDuel to form the FanDuel Group in the US. They’ve become one of the largest online gambling companies on the planet, so all Belmont bets placed with TVG are safe and secure, backed by a highly-regulated, publicly traded company.

For the Belmont, TVG is offering new users a $300 risk-free bet. This means you can place an up to $300 bet on the Belmont, and if it loses, you’ll receive your money back.

States Where You Can Bet On The Belmont Stakes Online

States Where You Can Bet On The Belmont Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Minnesota Montana New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Dakota Ohio Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Dakota Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wyoming

You can bet on the 2020 Belmont Stakes in a variety of states across the country. Because betting on horse racing falls under a different regulation category than traditional sports, wagering on the Belmont is permissible in a far greater amount of states. You can bet the 2020 Belmont Stakes in the following states.

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

Horse Odds Tiz the Law 3-2 Dr Post 9-1 Tap It to Win 12-1 Sole Volante 14-1 Max Player 18-1 Modernist 20-1 Farmington Road 22-1 Basin 25-1

The year began with big expectations for horses such as Nadal (retired), Charlatan (ankle), and Maxfield (ankle), but all three horses won’t run in this year’s Belmont Stakes. As such, the field is a bit weaker than initially expected, and several experts view the Belmont field as wide open.

That being said, Tiz The Law (6-5) and Sole Valante (9-2) are the race favorites.

Types Of Bets

There are a number of different ways to bet on the Belmont. The obvious one is just picking the winner.

Beyond that, you can choose the first two, three, or more horses.

Here are all the additional ways to bet on a horse race:

Exacta: first 2 horses

Trifecta: first 3 horses

Superfecta: first 4 horses

Super High Five: first 5 horses

Win-Place-Show: bet on a horse to finish first, second, or third, or versions thereof

Belmont Stakes Race Start Time 2020

The 152nd Belmont Stakes will take place at 5:42 p.m. Eastern, on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

It will air on NBC. Coverage will start at 3 p.m. EST and run through 6 p.m. EST.

Here’s some other need-to-know information:

Location: Belmont Park (Elmont, NY)

Field: 10 horses

Favorite: Tiz The Law (6-5 odds)

Race Length: 1 1/8 miles (abbreviated from the traditional 1 1/2 mile race)

Stakes: $1 million

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 80 degrees, with a chance of a stray shower or storm

Note: Typically, the Belmont Stakes is the longest of the three Triple Crown races at 1 1/2 miles, but it will be the shortest of the three races this year. The length has been cut down to 1 1/8 to accommodate training and scheduling modifications following the coronavirus outbreak.

Belmont Stakes Favorites

It’s a wide-open 10-horse field, but there are some horses that we have our eye on ahead of Saturday afternoon.

Sole Volante (9-2 odds)

Sole Volante, a 3-year-old bay colt, enters the Belmont off just 10 days rest. While much of the field is well rested, Sole Volante will hope to keep the pace and rhythm shown in a win at Florida’s Gulfstream Park on June 10.

Those backing Sole Volante out of the No. 2 post should know the horse has a tendency to surge late, so it may be a bit of a slow start out of the gates. The key question is whether or not he will be fresh enough to surge late.

Tiz The Law (6-5 odds)

All eyes will be on the favorite out of the No. 8 post in this one, but tread lightly. You should know that the favorite has gone on to win the Belmont Stakes only three times over the last 15 years.

That being said, the favorite has won the Kentucky Derby (the traditional first race of the Triple Crown) in six of the last seven years. Last year, Country House broke a trend of six straight Derby victories.

What does this mean? If you’re into trends, betting the Belmont favorite hasn’t been a lucrative proposition, but recent history suggest rolling with the favorites in the first Triple Crown race has been a profitable maneuver.

There’s a reason Tiz The Law enters as the favorite. He was dominant in a late March victory at the Curlin Florida Derby, cementing his status as one of this year’s elite three-year-olds.

Belmont Stakes Longshots to Watch

Here’s a look at two horses longer odds at this year’s Belmont Stakes.

Dr. Post (9-1)

If you’re looking for the trainer in this year’s field with the most historical success, that would be Todd Pletcher. He’s trained three winners, the most recent coming in 2017 when Tapwrit edged Irish War Cry.

Pletcher has two shots at victory this year with Dr. Post and Farmington Road.

Dr. Post, who won the Unbridled Stakes in at Gulfstream Park in late March, will run out of the No. 9 position.

Farmington Road (22-1)

Farmington Road is a true race longshot at 22-1 odds. He finished third in April’s Oaklawn Stakes and fourth at the Arkansas Derby in his two most recent races. Nadal (now retired) stole the show in the latter event. Farmington Road is the smaller of the two horses, and while he possesses some late-race speed, it will require a perfect set of circumstances for him to pull off the upset.

