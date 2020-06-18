New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has responded to the recent arrest of former Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas.

This week, the New York Giants learned the unfortunate news of yet another one of their players facing an arrest. With about a month now having passed since authorities charged DeAndre Baker with both armed robbery and aggravated assault, kicker Aldrick Rosas is currently facing charges of hit-and-run as well as driving with a suspended license.

Amid the difficult situation, the Giants, now led by newly hired head coach Joe Judge, are taking a more patient approach to the matter. Judge recently responded to the arrest, providing a brief, Patriots-like statement.

“He’s currently on our roster and I’m not going to comment on any ongoing legal situation,” Judge stated, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

It’s this type of thinking that Judge likely learned from his former boss, the legendary Bill Belichick — don’t say much, listen to all sides of the story, and learn what really happened at the crash site in Chico, California before making an ultimate decision that may affect both the organization and the 25-year-old placekicker himself.

This attitude has been displayed with the Baker situation as well. The Giants haven’t released the defensive back, traded him, nor made any sort of move that will directly affect his long-term future with the organization. All they’ve done is tell him to stay away from the virtual offseason program until the legal matter is resolved.

According to witnesses, Rosas was carelessly operating his black Chevrolet SUV at approximately 100 miles per hour when he ran a red light and slammed into the side of a pickup at around 8:25 a.m. Monday morning. He allegedly kept driving until the car broke down. Rosas then proceeded to emerge from the vehicle and run away on foot.

The cops claim they eventually found Rosas walking near the crash site with bloody hands, legs, and bare feet. After admitting he owned the SUV, Rosas was taken for a medical evaluation prior to being booked at the Butte County Jail. Police believe alcohol played a role in the apparent incident.

Rosas struggled for Big Blue this past year, making just 12 of 17 field-goal attempts. In 2018, he converted 32 of 33 field-goal attempts and 31 of 32 extra-point attempts en route to earning a Pro Bowl bid and a spot on the AP All-Pro second team.