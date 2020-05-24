DraftKings Sportsbook is locked and loaded for The Match featuring Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The premier sporting event of this Memorial Day Weekend is almost upon us. Certainly, the eyes of the sporting world will be on Woods and Mickelson (along with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning) when the four superstar athletes take to Medalist Golf Club (TNT, 3 p.m. ET).

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook to lock in $1,000 of free bets and catch an additional promo for Tiger vs. Phil by clicking here.

The eyes of the sports betting world will be, too. And because of that, DraftKings Sportsbook has something for everyone who is planning to bet The Match: Champions for Charity.

New users can sign up to take advantage of over $1,000 of free bets, while both new and current players can cash in on a $20 free live bet when betting at least $20 pre-match.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IN, WV, CO GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

DraftKings Sportsbook’s Bet $20, Get $20 Tiger vs. Phil Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook’s headline offer for Tiger vs. Phil is a free $20 live bet for those who place at least $20 of wagers on The Match.

This free bet can be secured when at least $20 total is wagered on the event. The $20 threshold can be achieved one of two ways:

By placing a single bet totaling at least $20 By placing multiple bets adding up to at least $20

Once $20 of bets are placed, DraftKings Sportsbook will issue players with a free $20 live bet that can be used across any of The Match’s live in-play markets.

DraftKings Sportsbook players must opt-in to activate the offer, which is done right on the main screen or through the promotions menu.

Other Tiger vs. Phil Odds Boosts

As previously noted, over $1,000 of free bets is the headline offer here, but DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of other excellent boosts and betting markets available for this highly anticipated event.

First, let’s take a look at some of the additional odds boosts:

The Match II to go to a playoff (boosted from +400 to +440)

Hole 5: Any golfer to make a birdie or better (boosted from +550 to +600)

Mickelson and Brady to win Hole (boosted from +335 to +375)

Hole 4: Manning or Brady to nearest to pin after tee shot (boosted from +200 to +225)

Along with these odds boosts, DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of other betting action available.

As of Sunday morning, Woods/Manning (-200) are a strong favorite over Mickelson and Brady (+175).

Players can also wager on several match props, including:

Leader after every three holes (3, 6, 9, etc.)

First to go up X

Hole in one

Last Hole

Back 9

Match Specials (hole a shot from green, eagle, playoff)

Holes 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 16 specials

DraftKings Sportsbook $50K Prize Pool

Finally, new and current players at DraftKings Sportsbook can enter for a chance to win a share of the $50,000 Tiger vs. Phil prize pool.

It’s free to play. Simply join the pool and select from a list of 12 various match outcomes. Props such as which team will win, first hole outcome, longest tee shots, hole in one, and specific hole outcomes are among the markets.

There are over 6,000 winners. The top prize winner takes home $5,000. Second-place is worth $1,000, while 3rd through 5th-place winners will each secure $500.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook to lock in $1,000 of free bets and an additional promo for Tiger vs. Phil right here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IN, WV, CO GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!