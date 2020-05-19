FOX Bet Colorado is now live, adding another top sportsbook to the growing list CO online sports betting options.

It becomes the fifth legal online sportsbook to go live following the May 1 start of the state’s online sports betting operations.

Despite what is expected to be a crowded and highly competitive field for consumer attention, FOX Bet Colorado is well positioned to succeed out west. Backed by the FOX Sports brand, daily bet boosts, and creative betting specials, FOX Bet figures to replicate its success in NJ and PA.

Why FOX Bet Colorado Will Thrive in a Crowded Market

Experts expect upwards of more than a dozen legal online sportsbooks to be fully operational by the end of 2020. With advantageous tax rates and westward expansion a priority, several prominent sports gaming companies have targeted Colorado as a battleground state.

Why will FOX Bet Colorado standout in such a heated race?

In short, three different factors should help. Brand power, creative specials, and a quality sportsbook platform should combine to lead the way.

FOX Bet Colorado Has Big Brand Power

A 2019 deal between The Stars Group and FOX Sports gave the network naming rights to the sportsbook platform.

This deal gave the app instant credibility among sports fans. FOX Sports has long been one of the most popular sports networks, particularly with its prominent NFL and MLB coverage.

The app prominently features the FOX Sports logo and familiar graphics. Meanwhile, prominent FOX Sports hosts such as Colin Cowherd and Charissa Thompson are tightly integrated into the app’s features.

The bottom line is that FOX Bet Colorado can bring an element of familiarity for casual sports fans that other competitors can’t match.

Betting Specials

New and current players should expect tons of big perks. Beyond $1,000 of free bets for new users, the app provides tons of great daily bet boosts, custom bet offers, and frequent betting specials.

These specials tend to span both local and prominent national contests.

In the Philadelphia market, players have taken advantage of crazy promos like the 76ers to score more than 76 points as well as $100 bonuses simply for making $25 bets on Villanova or Penn State basketball.

It’s expected that FOX Bet Colorado will follow suit, providing players with an opportunity to score crazy value on games featuring the Broncos, Rockies, Nuggets, Avalanche. Deals on games featuring the University of Colorado and Colorado State are likely on tap as well.

How to Get Started With FOX Bet Colorado

Signing up is a quick easy process. New players will receive a $500 risk-free first bet and a $500 first deposit match.

This offer is broken into two separate parts. New players will receive a $500 risk-free first bet and a $500 first deposit match.

After completing the registration process, simply place your first deposit and begin wagering on a wide range of sports betting action.

Though Colorado online sports betting opened with limited wagering options, those options have increased in recent weeks.

FOX Bet Colorado will offer players odds on UFC, NASCAR, golf, and international soccer, along with niche sports like table tennis and darts, while prominent leagues (MLB, NBA, NHL) make plans to resume action.

