FanDuel Sportsbook Colorado launched Friday with the dawn of CO online sports betting, making the company one of only four to do so.

FanDuel Sportsbook has experienced immense success ahead of its westward expansion, and it is expected to be among the most popular choices for Colorado sports bettors in will be a hotly-contested battleground for consumer attention.

We’ve put together this FAQ to answer all questions about FanDuel Sportsbook Colorado.

How Do I Sign Up for the FanDuel Sportsbook Colorado App?

Signing up is easy and only takes a moment. Get started by clicking here to enter some basic information. After downloading the app, you can make your first deposit through one of several convenient methods. You will then be ready to place a risk-free bet of up to $500 and take advantage of all FanDuel Sportsbook Colorado has to offer.

What Other Promos and Bonuses Does FanDuel Sportsbook Colorado Offer?

FanDuel excels at consistently providing bettors with special promotional offers. Daily odds boosts, bet insurance, and payout bonuses are available.

This past NFL and NBA season, bettors were offered significantly advantageous point spreads as part of special offers. As part of FanDuel’s “Spread the Love” campaign, bettors were able to push the spread in their favor with the more bets placed on their team.

For example, the 76ers received more than 50 points from the Bucks in a nationally-televised game, while the Colts were offered as more than 40-point underdogs in a Monday night game against the Saints.

FanDuel Sportsbook Colorado is expected to occasionally offer similar promotions for local games featuring the Nuggets and Broncos, among others.

Do I Have to Be in Colorado to Wager?

Yes. Users of FanDuel Sportsbook Colorado and competing apps must be at least 21 years of age and physically located in CO (or other states with legal online betting) to wager on sports.

What Sports are Currently Offered?

Under normal circumstances, FanDuel Sportsbook Colorado offers a wide-range of betting action on popular leagues such as the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB. With several professional leagues currently shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, select international tennis, soccer, basketball, and baseball are available, while the return of UFC an NASCAR action later this month will provide bettors with more familiar action.

Niche sports such as a darts and table tennis are also drawing increased wagering dollars as the wait for mainstream sports continues.

Can I Bet on E-Sports?

FanDuel Sportsbook Colorado does offer betting action on E-sports. Competitive video gaming has grown into a major industry in recent years, and it is anticipated to draw increasing attention among bettors moving forward.

How Do Online Sign Ups and Deposits Work?

Signing up is a quick process. Money can be deposited through one of several convenient methods, including PayPal, credit and debit card, ACH (eCheck), and online bank transfers, among other options.

