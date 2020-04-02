With the coronavirus pandemic halting sports in its tracks, the 2020 MLB start date remains a complete mystery.

After the NBA halted its season amid concerns over COVID-19—also known as coronavirus—a domino effect took place. That chain of events put the MLB start date for the 2020 season in jeopardy.

On March 12, the MLB decided to cancel the rest of spring training and push the season back by at least two weeks.

MLB has announced that further Spring Training games have been cancelled and that Opening Day will be delayed by at least 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/twmHWOsM2p — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 12, 2020

Since that unprecedented decision, the encouraging updates have been few and far between. Obviously, a postponement of two weeks was never going to be enough time.

More leagues are shutting down around the globe and although MLB has yet to go as far as canceling the season, it has to be viewed as a legitimate possibility at this point.

For baseball fans, that’s a gut punch, but the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport should supersede all else.

Hopefully, the 2020 MLB start date is not as far off as it may seem. Until then, we’re all playing the waiting game.

April 1 Update:

According to Matt Spiegel of 670 AM Chicago, the idea of playing a 100-game season beginning on April 1 is starting to gain some traction with MLB executives.

From a well informed source that does business with multiple MLB execs: The 100 game season being discussed would include eliminating the All Star game in Los Angeles, but would deliver a neutral field warm-weather World Series at Dodger Stadium as compensation. (1/2) — [email protected] (@MattSpiegel670) April 1, 2020

This report shows that MLB is willing to go to creative lengths to preserve the 2020 season. By pushing the season back, there’s guaranteed to be November baseball. The World Series would need to take place somewhere warm and Los Angeles makes perfect sense for the Fall Classic.

Additionally, from a business perspective, the Los Angeles Dodgers would be able to recoup some losses from the cancelation of the 2020 All-Star Game.