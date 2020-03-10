While DraftKings Sportsbook may not yet be live in New York, that doesn’t mean NY sports fans can’t get in on the action. DraftKings March Mania Survivor Pool is available to all players in the country.

What is the Survivor Pool you ask?

Well, it is free to sign up right here and the winner will share from a $250,000 prize pool.

More incredibly, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering student loan forgiveness to four random college grads who enter the contest. DraftKings says it will pay up to $100,000 in student loan debt. Unfortunately, this excludes those in New York and Florida.

Each day of the tournament, players will select one team to survive and advance to the next round.

By the time you get to the Elite Eight, you will select one team per round (not per day) to advance to the next round.

It sounds easy enough.

However, there are a few caveats.

Like most survivor pools, you can only select each team once. This means you will have to hedge for future rounds by not selecting big-time favorites early on.

In addition, if you run out of teams, your run in the dance is over.

The winner of the Survivor Pool will win a share of a $250,000 cash prize pot.

How much of that share the winner gets depends on how many people win.

For those who’ve been paying attention, you may know that online sports betting is not yet available in New York state.

However, some NY residents have been driving over or under the bridge to bet with NJ online sportsbooks.

If you’re one of those New Yorkers who wants to get in on the action, you can register for DraftKings here and next time you find yourself in New Jersey, you can claim a $500 risk-free bet for the tournament.

Either way, the survivor pool is free and open to everyone to sign up for DraftKings March Mania Survivor Pool. You can do so right here.

Simply fill out the registration fields and log back in before the start of the tournament to pick your team for the first day.