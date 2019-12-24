New York Jets head coach Adam Gase reportedly flaunts his bank account whenever criticism arises from fans.

Heading into this season, many New York Jets fans felt the 2019 campaign would be different. The team had a new star running back in Le’Veon Bell, a new Pro Bowl linebacker in C.J. Mosley, along with a new offensive-minded head coach in Adam Gase. But, per usual with this franchise, disappointment followed the high hopes.

The Jets will not be reaching the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, which is the organization’s second-longest drought. Because of this, fingers have been pointed at the head coach, someone who many fans wanted out after the Week 9 loss to Miami. It’s a tough spot to be in, but through it all, Gase reportedly has a cocky way of dismissing the critics.

According to sources close to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Gase’s usual phrase when receiving criticism is “I’m rich as f–k.” It’s not something every head coach really says, but Gase apparently isn’t like every head coach.

“He’s an insecure guy,” claims one Jets source, per Mehta. The Jets front office brought in Gase to fix a struggling offense from 2018. Last year, the team finished 29th in the NFL with 299.2 yards-per-game and 23rd with 20.8 points-per-game. But after 16 weeks, they’re last in the league with 273.1 yards-per-game and 28th with 17.5 points-per-game. It seems the organization will portray patience and give the head coach another season. But needless to say, the Jets are going to have to win a bunch of games early next year if Gase wants to stay in this spot for the long term.